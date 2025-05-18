Have PBKS Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Updated Punjab Kings Qualification Scenarios After Win in RR vs PBKS

Have PBKS qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs? Punjab Kings’ crucial win against Rajasthan Royals on May 18 has taken them to 17 points, which is usually enough to confirm a playoff spot. But does this result guarantee their entry? We break down the updated PBKS qualification scenarios, their playoffs chances, and what they now need for a potential top-two finish.
📌 Latest Update: PBKS beat RR by 24 runs in Jaipur to move to 17 points and virtually seal playoff qualification.
Rajasthan Royals came out all guns blazing, smashing 89 in the powerplay, but Punjab Kings still came out on top thanks to a middle-overs spin choke from Harpreet Brar and calm death bowling. Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37) and Shashank Singh (50* off 27) powered PBKS to 219/5, setting up the game despite early wickets.
PBKS’ sixth 200+ total this season also matched an IPL record previously held jointly by MI, RCB, KKR, and SRH. With the win, Punjab Kings have moved to 17 points in 12 matches, strengthening their chances massively.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.389
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.793
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|+1.156
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|+0.362
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.469
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|-1.192
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|-0.701
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.992
Yes… almost certainly. But have PBKS qualified officially yet? Not mathematically. While their playoff qualification probability has jumped to 93.7%, it is not yet 100%.
In short, have PBKS qualified? Not officially, but effectively, yes.
Punjab Kings now sit third on the table with 17 points and an NRR of +0.376. Here’s what lies ahead:
A win in either match will take them to 19 points and confirm qualification.
NRR hurdle: Their current NRR of +0.376 is significantly behind MI (+1.156), RCB (+0.482), and GT (+0.793), which means massive wins are needed to overcome this gap.
|Scenario
|Qualification Status
|Win 2/2 remaining
|✅ Top 2 possible
|Win 1/2 remaining
|✅ Qualified
|Lose both matches
|❌ Might depend on NRR and other teams
They have done almost everything right. A blistering batting effort, a spin choke led by Harpreet Brar (4-0-22-3), and some key wins at crucial moments have put PBKS within touching distance of the playoffs.
So while the answer to “have PBKS qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs?” is not officially yes, it’s as close to a yes as it can get without the asterisk being removed.
One more win will settle it. For now, Punjab Kings are all but through.
