Have PBKS Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Updated Punjab Kings Qualification Scenarios After Win in RR vs PBKS

Have PBKS qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs? Punjab Kings’ crucial win against Rajasthan Royals on May 18 has taken them to 17 points, which is usually enough to confirm a playoff spot. But does this result guarantee their entry? We break down the updated PBKS qualification scenarios, their playoffs chances, and what they now need for a potential top-two finish.

📌 Latest Update: PBKS beat RR by 24 runs in Jaipur to move to 17 points and virtually seal playoff qualification.

PBKS beat RR to hit the 17-point mark

Rajasthan Royals came out all guns blazing, smashing 89 in the powerplay, but Punjab Kings still came out on top thanks to a middle-overs spin choke from Harpreet Brar and calm death bowling. Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37) and Shashank Singh (50* off 27) powered PBKS to 219/5, setting up the game despite early wickets.

PBKS’ sixth 200+ total this season also matched an IPL record previously held jointly by MI, RCB, KKR, and SRH. With the win, Punjab Kings have moved to 17 points in 12 matches, strengthening their chances massively.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table (After RR vs PBKS on May 18)

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.482 Punjab Kings 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.389 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.793 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 +1.156 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 0 1 13 +0.362 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 0 1 7 -1.192 Rajasthan Royals (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -0.701 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992

Have PBKS qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs?

Yes… almost certainly. But have PBKS qualified officially yet? Not mathematically. While their playoff qualification probability has jumped to 93.7%, it is not yet 100%.

If PBKS win one more match (vs DC or MI), they will be officially through.

(vs DC or MI), they will be officially through. If they lose both remaining games, and other results go against them (e.g., MI and DC win all their games), they could still miss out on NRR. But that scenario is highly unlikely.

In short, have PBKS qualified? Not officially, but effectively, yes.

PBKS Playoffs Chances: Remaining Fixtures & Impact

Punjab Kings now sit third on the table with 17 points and an NRR of +0.376. Here’s what lies ahead:

🗓️ vs Delhi Capitals (May 24) – Moderate threat

– Moderate threat 🗓️ vs Mumbai Indians (May 26) – A key 4-point game

A win in either match will take them to 19 points and confirm qualification.

PBKS Top Two Finish: Is it possible?

Punjab’s top-two finish chances currently stand at 34.8% .

. To make the top two, they will likely need to: Win both remaining matches (to finish on 21 points), and Hope one or both of RCB and GT lose at least one match



NRR hurdle: Their current NRR of +0.376 is significantly behind MI (+1.156), RCB (+0.482), and GT (+0.793), which means massive wins are needed to overcome this gap.

PBKS Qualification Scenarios: Summary

Scenario Qualification Status Win 2/2 remaining ✅ Top 2 possible Win 1/2 remaining ✅ Qualified Lose both matches ❌ Might depend on NRR and other teams

Have PBKS Qualified? Final Word

They have done almost everything right. A blistering batting effort, a spin choke led by Harpreet Brar (4-0-22-3), and some key wins at crucial moments have put PBKS within touching distance of the playoffs.

So while the answer to “have PBKS qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs?” is not officially yes, it’s as close to a yes as it can get without the asterisk being removed.

One more win will settle it. For now, Punjab Kings are all but through.

