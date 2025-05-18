Can Delhi Capitals (DC) Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs After Loss to GT?

Delhi Capitals suffered a major blow in their playoff push after a crushing defeat to Gujarat Titans — but can DC still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?
Gujarat Titans chased down a target of 200 with ease at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 18, riding on yet another century stand from their prolific openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The defeat has pushed Delhi Capitals to the brink of elimination. With only two games left and a tricky Net Run Rate (NRR), their path is anything but straightforward. But can DC still qualify despite this setback?
The short answer: yes, but it’s complicated. After the loss to GT, Delhi Capitals (DC) remain on 13 points from 12 matches, and their DC playoffs chances now hang by a thread. The latest defeat has dropped their playoff odds from 42.3% to under 20%, making their route highly dependent not just on wins but on favorable results elsewhere.
To answer the burning question – can DC still qualify for playoffs in IPL 2025 – we need to break down the scenarios.
Here’s how Delhi Capitals’ qualification scenario now stands:
For Delhi Capitals, the equation is simple heading into their high-stakes clash against Mumbai Indians on May 21 at Wankhede — win or risk elimination.
DC currently sit on 13 points from 12 matches, and with just two games remaining in the league stage, there’s no room for error. A loss to MI would leave them stranded on 13 with only one match to go, while MI would move to 16 and seal the fourth playoff spot, ending DC’s campaign.
Victory, on the other hand, would take Delhi to 15 points, setting up a chance for qualification in their final league match against Punjab Kings, which they also need to win.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.795
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.389
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|+1.156
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|+0.006
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.469
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|-1.192
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|-0.701
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.992
So, can Delhi still qualify for playoffs? Mathematically, yes. Realistically, they must:
ALSO READ
At this point, DC qualification scenario is more hope than certainty. If they had beaten Gujarat Titans, they would have had a simpler path. But after that dominant performance by Gill and Sudharsan, DC now need a near-perfect finish and some help from the results of others.
So, can DC still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs? Yes — but they will need two dominant wins and some favorable results. Can Delhi still qualify for playoffs with other contenders like MI and PBKS playing each other? That gives them a small opening.
It’s not over yet for DC. But the road ahead is filled with potholes. If they can pull off back-to-back big wins and other results fall in place, the door to the playoffs could still open. Until then, the answer to “can DC still qualify” remains: possibly — but barely.
