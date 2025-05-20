‘It’s Been a Challenging..’: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Breaks Silence After IPL 2025 Exit

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoffs race after facing a heartbreaking defeat in their must-win clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night.

Ahead of the season, LSG had made a personnel change in their leadership after they let go of KL Rahul and roped in Rishabh Pant as the most expensive IPL signing at INR 27 crores.

However, neither Pant’s batting or his leadership could make much of a difference as LSG’s wait for their elusive maiden title got extended.

Following the disappointing exit, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka broke his silence as he took to his handle on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

“It’s been a challenging second half of the season, but there’s much to take heart in. The spirit, the effort, and the moments of excellence give us a lot to build on. Two games remain. Let’s play with pride and finish strong.”

LSG fail to secure playoffs spot for two years in a row

Having made their debut in IPL 2022, LSG have a mixed history so far. In the four seasons the team has played in the league, they managed to make it to the playoffs twice while getting knocked out twice in the league stage as well.

In the debut season and the subsequent year, LSG finished in top-four but the last two seasons weren’t the best outings for the franchise. They finished as seventh in IPL 2024 and is likely to end up in the same position or a spot above this season too.

LSG still have a couple of matches left to go – against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 22 and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 27.

