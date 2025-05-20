‘I Spoke To Him…’: Abhishek Sharma Reveals His Chat With Digvesh Rathi After LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

The duo were involved in a heated exchange during the match and then after the match

The verbal spat between Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi at the Ekana Stadium was the highlight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While SRH got the better of LSG by six wickets, the war of words continued during the post-match handshakes followed by a hug much later. Even LSG team owner Sanjiv Goenka and BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla felt the need to have a chat with Abhishek and Digvesh.

Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi’s spat

Abhishek was back in his element after a patchy season so until then, as he scored 59 off 20 balls with 52 of those runs coming from his four boundaries and six sixes.

The impetus he provided at the top helped Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 28 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (32 off 21 balls) to guide the team to a target of 206 in 18.2 overs.

ALSO READ:

Abhishek’s rampage was halted by Digvesh who got the left-hander to hit it to deep extra cover where Shardul Thakur took a good catch. Digvesh’s ‘notebook’ celebration after the dismissal clearly ticked off Abhishek who had many words with the spinner before leaving the pitch.

The umpires and the match referee had to get involved in it as Abhishek got fined 25 per cent of his match fees while Digvesh earned his fifth demerit point and a one-match suspension for his trouble.

Abhishek, Digvesh settle scores after LSG vs SRH

While all that might have happened Abhishek revealed to the IPL’s website that all is well between him and Digvesh.

“I spoke to him after the game and it is all good now,” Abhishek said in a post-match chat.

“Chasing such a total we had a clear plan. If you ask any player who has been doing well for the team, chasing 200 plus something you should be able to win the powerplay. I wanted to express myself and if I do well, I know the team is gonna do well as well,” the Punjab batter said about SRH’s win.

This was the 2016 champions’ fourth win of the season. While Pat Cummins’ men were out of the playoffs race much before the match, their victory has knocked out LSG from the playoffs competition as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.