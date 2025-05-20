News
indian-premier-league-ipl

EXPLAINED: Why Digvesh Rathi Was Suspended for 1 Game, but Abhishek Sharma Escaped With 25% Fine After Altercation During LSG vs SRH in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 3 min read

Rathi’s notebook celebration has already been a talking point this IPL season.

Digvesh Rathi has been fined 50% of match fees and suspended for one game after breaching Level 1 offence for the third time. He accumulated two demerit points, taking the tally to five, for he got one against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and two against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier in the tournament.

Five demerit points result in a one-game suspension, and Rathi will miss LSG’s next fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 22 in Ahmedabad. The leg spinner has suffered this ban for his notebook celebration, which resulted in heated moments in Lucknow last night.

Rathi’s notebook celebration has already been a talking point this IPL season, and the leg spinner has been fined numerous times. However, things went out of control when he did it again in Lucknow, and the umpires and players had to intervene and calm the two down.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has also been fined 25% of his match fees and gets one demerit point for his escalatory reaction to Rathi’s celebration. Since it was his first offence, Abhishek wasn’t suspended and given one demerit point along with a fine, unlike Rathi, who breached the IPL Code of Conduct for the third time in the season.

What actually happened between Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi?

During the eighth over, Digvesh Rathi bowled a googly to dismiss Abhishek Sharma, and the bowler gave a send-off and was off to his notebook celebration. His signature move irked Abhishek, who couldn’t resist having a go at a bowler and exchanged a few words.

After a few heated moments, the umpires finally sent Abhishek back, but the move didn’t please the batter, who played a terrific knock. This must have forced the match officials to take strict action for Digvesh’s antics.

However, the two were seen clearing things up after the match and should have talked it out. Such incidents happen during the heat of the moment, and players often get over them soon after the game.

Now that he is suspended, Digvesh might have to rethink his notebook celebration and whether he can continue with it. While this might be a harmless celebration for viewers, batters can overflow with emotions, like Abhishek last night, and the matter can get out of hand someday.

Abhishek Sharma
Digvesh Rathi
IPL 2025
LSG vs SRH
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

