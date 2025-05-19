[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Involved in Heated Exchange With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

The incident took place during the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase after Rathi dismissed Abhishek for 59.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma was involved in a heated argument with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Digvesh Rathi during an IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday.

The incident took place during the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase after Rathi dismissed Abhishek for 59. Abhishek looked to go big through the off-side but was caught by Shardul Thakur at sweeper cover.

As soon as Abhishek was dismissed, Digvesh Rathi came up with his controversial notebook celebration. This angered Abhishek, who exchanged a few words with Rathi. The umpires and players had to intervene then to put the situation under control.

Abhishek Sharma’s IPL 2025 so far

Abhishek slammed four fours and six sixes during his knock of 59 runs from just 20 deliveries. This was his second half-century this season after having scored 74 runs off 41 balls earlier in March. Abhishek also registered a century, playing a match-winning knock of 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

So far, the 24-year-old has scored 373 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 192.27. Last season, the southpaw had scored 484 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 204.22. Tat included three half-centuries but no centuries.

SRH look to end season on a high

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up of IPL 2024, are already eliminated from IPL 2025 and are playing their last few matches for pride. The Pat Cummins-led side are languishing in eighth place with seven points from 11 matches. Lucknow Super Giants (Seventh place, 10 points from 11 games) on the other hand, will be eliminated if they lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

At the time of writing this report, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 187/3 from 17 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 19 runs to win from 18 balls. Earlier, knocks from Mitchell Marsh (65), Aiden Markram (61) and Nicholas Pooran (45) had led Lucknow Super Giants to 205/7.

