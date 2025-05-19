News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Involved in Heated Exchange With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Involved in Heated Exchange With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 2 min read

The incident took place during the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase after Rathi dismissed Abhishek for 59.

[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Involved in Heated Exchange With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma was involved in a heated argument with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Digvesh Rathi during an IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday.

The incident took place during the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase after Rathi dismissed Abhishek for 59. Abhishek looked to go big through the off-side but was caught by Shardul Thakur at sweeper cover.

As soon as Abhishek was dismissed, Digvesh Rathi came up with his controversial notebook celebration. This angered Abhishek, who exchanged a few words with Rathi. The umpires and players had to intervene then to put the situation under control.

Abhishek Sharma’s IPL 2025 so far

Abhishek slammed four fours and six sixes during his knock of 59 runs from just 20 deliveries. This was his second half-century this season after having scored 74 runs off 41 balls earlier in March. Abhishek also registered a century, playing a match-winning knock of 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

ALSO READ:

So far, the 24-year-old has scored 373 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 192.27. Last season, the southpaw had scored 484 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 204.22. Tat included three half-centuries but no centuries.

SRH look to end season on a high

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up of IPL 2024, are already eliminated from IPL 2025 and are playing their last few matches for pride. The Pat Cummins-led side are languishing in eighth place with seven points from 11 matches. Lucknow Super Giants (Seventh place, 10 points from 11 games) on the other hand, will be eliminated if they lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

At the time of writing this report, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 187/3 from 17 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 19 runs to win from 18 balls. Earlier, knocks from Mitchell Marsh (65), Aiden Markram (61) and Nicholas Pooran (45) had led Lucknow Super Giants to 205/7.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
Cricket
Digvesh Rathi
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG vs SRH
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Are LSG Out of IPL 2025 After Loss to SRH? Updated Points Table After LSG vs SRH

Are LSG Out of IPL 2025 After Loss to SRH? Updated Points Table After LSG vs SRH

11:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Mitchell Marsh’s Explosive Six Puts a Dent on Tata Curvv Car During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Mitchell Marsh’s Explosive Six Puts a Dent on Tata Curvv Car During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

10:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KL Rahul Centurion From the DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 May Have Earned His Ticket for India T20Is Squad

Centurion From the DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 May Have Earned His Ticket for India T20Is Squad

KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 112 while Sai Sudharsan was not out at 108
10:09 pm
Disha Asrani
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant fails miserably after batting promotion, LSG owner turns his back after dismissal in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant fails miserably after batting promotion, LSG owner turns his back after dismissal in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for seven runs in the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025.
9:10 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is David Miller Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Why Is David Miller Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

David Miller has played all 11 matches prior to this for LSG.
7:52 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for Clash Against SRH in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for Clash Against SRH in IPL 2025?

8:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.