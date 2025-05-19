‘He Is One of the Positives’, LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant Heaps Praise on Key Spinner Despite Team’s Forgettable IPL 2025 Season

LSG were knocked out of IPL 2025 following a six-wicket loss to SRH on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was pleased with spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi’s performance in IPL 2025 and said that he was one of the positives for his team this season. Rishabh Pant was speaking after Lucknow Super Giants’ loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, a result that knocked LSG out of IPL playoffs contention.

Much like the previous matches recently Digvesh Singh Rathi was effective with the ball against Sunrisers Hyderabad after he finished with figures of 2/37 from four overs.

“The bowler Rathi has come up nicely for us, his first season, the way he bowled, he is one of the positives, but you need to keep improving yourself and get better and better as the seasons go,” Rishabh Pant told official broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

