News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant Heaps Praise on Digvesh Singh Rathi Despite Forgettable IPL 2025 Season
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘He Is One of the Positives’, LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant Heaps Praise on Key Spinner Despite Team’s Forgettable IPL 2025 Season

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 1 min read

LSG were knocked out of IPL 2025 following a six-wicket loss to SRH on Monday.

LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant Heaps Praise on Digvesh Singh Rathi Despite Forgettable IPL 2025 Season

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was pleased with spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi’s performance in IPL 2025 and said that he was one of the positives for his team this season. Rishabh Pant was speaking after Lucknow Super Giants’ loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, a result that knocked LSG out of IPL playoffs contention.

Much like the previous matches recently Digvesh Singh Rathi was effective with the ball against Sunrisers Hyderabad after he finished with figures of 2/37 from four overs.

“The bowler Rathi has come up nicely for us, his first season, the way he bowled, he is one of the positives, but you need to keep improving yourself and get better and better as the seasons go,” Rishabh Pant told official broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

More to follow…

Cricket
Digvesh Rathi
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG vs SRH
RIshabh Pant
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Are LSG Out of IPL 2025 After Loss to SRH? Updated Points Table After LSG vs SRH

Are LSG Out of IPL 2025 After Loss to SRH? Updated Points Table After LSG vs SRH

11:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Involved in Heated Exchange With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Involved in Heated Exchange With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

The incident took place during the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase after Rathi dismissed Abhishek for 59.
11:20 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Mitchell Marsh’s Explosive Six Puts a Dent on Tata Curvv Car During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Mitchell Marsh’s Explosive Six Puts a Dent on Tata Curvv Car During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

10:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KL Rahul Centurion From the DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 May Have Earned His Ticket for India T20Is Squad

Centurion From the DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 May Have Earned His Ticket for India T20Is Squad

KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 112 while Sai Sudharsan was not out at 108
10:09 pm
Disha Asrani
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant fails miserably after batting promotion, LSG owner turns his back after dismissal in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant fails miserably after batting promotion, LSG owner turns his back after dismissal in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for seven runs in the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025.
9:10 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is David Miller Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Why Is David Miller Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

David Miller has played all 11 matches prior to this for LSG.
7:52 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.