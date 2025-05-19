Are LSG Out of IPL 2025 After Loss to SRH? Updated Points Table After LSG vs SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a major blow to their playoff hopes after a heartbreaking defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) — but can LSG still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?
SRH chased down a target of 206 with ease to register a six-wicket win at the Ekana Stadium on May 19, riding on a fantastic fifty from Abhishek Sharma and other meaningful contributions from Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis and Heinrich Klaasen. Earlier, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh slammed respective half-centuries to propel LSG to the 200-plus total but in the end it wasn’t enough. With the loss now, the big question remains – can LSG still qualify despite this setback?
The short answer: No. After the loss against SRH, LSG remain at seventh place with five wins and seven losses after 12 games. Even if they win their remaining two fixtures, the Rishabh Pant-led side won’t attain enough points to secure a top-four finish.
To answer the burning question – are LSG out of IPL 2025 playoffs – we need to break down the scenarios.
Here’s how Lucknow Super Giants’ qualification scenario now stands:
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.795
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|+0.389
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|+1.156
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|+0.006
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.506
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|-1.005
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|-0.701
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.992
ALSO READ:
At this point, the LSG qualification scenario is extremely clear. If they had beaten SRH, they would have been in contention. But after that dominant performance by the Pat Cummins-led side, LSG don’t have any more chance of qualifying.
LSG, who broke the bank to acquire a new skipper in Rishabh Pant by making him the most expensive signing in IPL history for INR 27 crores after letting go off KL Rahul, couldn’t go the distance this time around.
They will have to try again next season to win their maiden IPL title but for this edition the answer to “Are LSG out” remains affirmative.
