Are LSG Out of IPL 2025 After Loss to SRH? Updated Points Table After LSG vs SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a major blow to their playoff hopes after a heartbreaking defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) — but can LSG still qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

SRH chased down a target of 206 with ease to register a six-wicket win at the Ekana Stadium on May 19, riding on a fantastic fifty from Abhishek Sharma and other meaningful contributions from Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis and Heinrich Klaasen. Earlier, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh slammed respective half-centuries to propel LSG to the 200-plus total but in the end it wasn’t enough. With the loss now, the big question remains – can LSG still qualify despite this setback?

Can LSG Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

The short answer: No. After the loss against SRH, LSG remain at seventh place with five wins and seven losses after 12 games. Even if they win their remaining two fixtures, the Rishabh Pant-led side won’t attain enough points to secure a top-four finish.

To answer the burning question – are LSG out of IPL 2025 playoffs – we need to break down the scenarios.

Can Lucknow Still Qualify for Playoffs? The Updated Scenario

Here’s how Lucknow Super Giants’ qualification scenario now stands:

LSG have 2 matches remaining – against Gujarat Titans (May 22) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 27) .

– against and . If they win both matches , they will reach 14 points whereas the projected cut-off for playoff qualification is 16 points.

, they will reach whereas the projected cut-off for playoff qualification is 16 points. Three teams GT, RCB and PBKS have already secured qualification and only one spot is left.

With MI and DC already on 14 and 13 points respectively, the winner of this game on May 21 will virtually complete the top-four standings.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table (after LSG vs SRH on May 19)

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 +0.795 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.482 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 +0.389 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 +1.156 Delhi Capitals 12 6 5 0 1 13 +0.006 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Lucknow Super Giants 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.506 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 4 7 0 1 9 -1.005 Rajasthan Royals (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -0.701 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992

Are LSG out? The Final Verdict

At this point, the LSG qualification scenario is extremely clear. If they had beaten SRH, they would have been in contention. But after that dominant performance by the Pat Cummins-led side, LSG don’t have any more chance of qualifying.

LSG, who broke the bank to acquire a new skipper in Rishabh Pant by making him the most expensive signing in IPL history for INR 27 crores after letting go off KL Rahul, couldn’t go the distance this time around.

They will have to try again next season to win their maiden IPL title but for this edition the answer to “Are LSG out” remains affirmative.

