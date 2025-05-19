News
KL Rahul Centurion From the DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 May Have Earned His Ticket for India T20Is Squad
indian-premier-league-ipl

Centurion From the DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 May Have Earned His Ticket for India T20Is Squad

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 3 min read

KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 112 while Sai Sudharsan was not out at 108

KL Rahul Centurion From the DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 May Have Earned His Ticket for India T20Is Squad

The batting-friendly pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, gave the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fans an entertaining match last night. As many as two centuries were struck in the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs the Gujarat Titans (GT) clash. In the first innings, KL Rahul made an unbeaten 112 off 65 balls to take DC to a par score of 199. In the second innings, Sai Sudharsan played a match-winning knock of a 61-ball 108. The strike rates of both batters were similar, 172 and 177, respectively.

When India announces its squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh in August, one of the batters is likely to earn a spot in the T20I lineup. The series includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

KL Rahul vs Sai Sudharsan: Who will play for India in T20Is?

Though the hosts lost the game, the chances of the Delhi batter breaking into the Indian squad are higher.

Rahul last featured in a T20I nearly two and a half years ago. He played the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval. Opening alongside captain Rohit Sharma, Rahul was dismissed by Chris Woakes after scoring just five runs off five balls. India endured a crushing 10-wicket defeat and exited the tournament. Across that tournament, Rahul managed only 128 runs in six matches, averaging 21.33 with a strike rate of 120.75.

ALSO READ:

But in the past six months, the Karnataka batter has emerged as a reinvented version of himself. He is now referred to as “Rahul 2.0.” If he stays consistent, he will be in contention for India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

His last night’s heroics included 14 boundaries and four sixes. One of Rahul’s sixes was a replica of Virat Kohli’s iconic straight bat six against Pakistan during the same WC 2022. In IPL 2025, KL Rahul has made 493 runs in 11 games at an average of 61.62 and a strike rate of 148.04. He is the leading run-scorer for his team, with Abishek Porel following at 295 runs. In the overall run-scorers list, he ranks seventh, while Sudharsan holds the Orange Cap.

At the start of the tournament, Rahul slotted in at No.4. However, he shifted to the opening position, stepping in for Jake Fraser-McGurk. The Aussie player did not return following the league’s unexpected break. Rahul also began the campaign as the wicketkeeper but passed the gloves to Porel, as the Bengal batter felt like a misfit. Rahul’s flexibility in the batting line-up highlights his value as a dependable, crisis-ready player.

Despite his efforts, Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat and now face a tough road to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They must win their remaining two matches and rely on other results to keep their hopes alive. DC will next face the Mumbai Indians on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium, who also happen to be in a similar position in the tournament.

