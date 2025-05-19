News
England youngster Dan Mousley hit a stunning 154 against Zimbabweans.
news

England Hopeful Stars As Zimbabwe Suffer Shock Defeat in Tour Game Ahead of One-Off Test

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 2 min read

The England all-rounder contributed with both bat and ball.

England youngster Dan Mousley hit a stunning 154 against Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe’s tour of England didn’t start on a good note as they suffered a defeat in a warm-up game against Professional County Club Select XI. They are scheduled to face England in a one-off Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from May 22. 

Zimbabweans lost the match by 138 runs in Leicester. While this match was a wake-up call to Zimbabwe ahead of the bigger challenge, one England youngster made his mark for PCC Select XI. Dan Mousley displayed his all-round skill set to put his name on the selectors’ radar.

Dan Mousley Takes A Step Towards His England Dream

The 23-year-old Warwickshire all-rounder was one of the stars for PCC XI. Dan Mousley picked two wickets in each of the innings but it was his batting performance that caught the attention. 

PCC XI were trailing by 43 runs when he came in to bat at number three. Mousley put on a 179-run stand for the second wicket with Joshua De Caires. He went on to score a sublime 154 in 186 deliveries to help the side get 464 in the second innings. His knock included 17 fours and two sixes. 

They set Zimbabweans a target of 392, which proved too much for the tourists. This was a big setback for the Craig Ervine-led side days before they take on England. 

ALSO READ: 

Mousley made his international debut in late 2024 on the tour of West Indies. He played three ODIs and four T20Is on the tour, though couldn’t make a big impression. A left-hand batter who can bowl fast off-spin, Mousley is likely to feature more in white-ball cricket in coming years. 

The youngster doesn’t have a great record in First Class cricket but his all-round skill set can be of great value. If he keeps up with such performances, a place in the England Test team might not be far away. 

Dan Mousley
England
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe tour of England
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

