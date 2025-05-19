‘Didn’t Think I’ll Be Completely Sober’: England Great Quits Alcohol To Get Ready for India Test Series

England Test captain Ben Stokes is set to make his comeback from a hamstring injury in the upcoming Test summer. The Three Lions start with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe followed by a high-profile five-match Test series against India, and eventually culminate with the Ashes six months later.

Ahead of such an extensive schedule, Stokes is undergoing rigorous rehab and is leaving no stones unturned to make a solid return. It is understood that the dynamic all-rounder has also quit alcohol after realising that it may have played a part in his past injuries.

According to the Telegraph, Stokes said on the Untapped podcast,

“I need to start changing what I do.’ I don’t think I’ll ever be completely sober but I’ve not had a drink since January 2. I said to myself, ‘Not until I finish my injury rehab and get back on the field’. The day I wake up and can’t be bothered to do the training is getting towards that time you don’t really want it any more. But I haven’t got any interest in stopping.”

Ben Stokes ready to return after a long injury layoff

The 33-year-old had surgery to repair his hamstring in December last year. He initially sustained the injury during The Hundred tournament in August, which ruled him out of the Test matches against Sri Lanka and left him unfit for the subsequent series against Pakistan. Unfortunately, the problem flared up again during the New Zealand Test in Hamilton.

Nevertheless, Stokes now looks geared up for his comeback. He recently also spoke about firing on all cylinders, and wants to contribute with both the bat and and his seam-bowling, leading England in the high-octane series against the Men in Blue.

