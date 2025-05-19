News
According to The Indian Express, India have withdrawn from the Asia Cup 2025, in which India were the host.
news

Will India Play the Upcoming Asia Cup 2025? BCCI Reveals Decision

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 3 min read

The BCCI has conveyed its decision to withdraw from the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup in India.

According to The Indian Express, India have withdrawn from the Asia Cup 2025, in which India were the host. This development was expected after the tension between India and Pakistan escalated last week.

The BCCI has conveyed its decision to withdraw from the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup in India, which will be held in September. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is headed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, which was a reason not to play in the tournament.

“The Indian team can’t play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC, whose chief is a Pakistan minister. That’s the sentiment of the nation. We have verbally communicated to ACC about our withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and our future participation in their events too is on hold,” stated a BCCI source to The Indian Express.

The five full ACC members, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, share 15% of broadcasting revenue each. The remaining amount is distributed among associate members of Asia and other affiliates, which helps them grow as a team.

Asia Cup 2025 future in jeopardy after India withdraw

Now that India have withdrawn from the Asia Cup 2025, the tournament’s future is in jeopardy, for India are the biggest team. They generate the most revenue, and most broadcasting deals and sponsors are sold because of the Men in Blue.

ALSO READ:

The marquee event, India vs Pakistan, is the biggest revenue generator, but since India won’t play, the revenue will be minimal, even if the tournament goes without them. The BCCI knows that India’s presence is crucial for the competition to remain relevant.

However, the sources have told The Indian Express that the decision is part of a move to isolate Pakistan Cricket. Sony Pictures Networks India holds the broadcasting rights of the Asia Cup for the next eight years and spent US$ 170 million.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having won the 50-over format in 2023. It will be interesting to see whether the Asia Cup goes ahead without India participating.

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

