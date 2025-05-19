News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
KKR Set To Release High-Profile Signing Venkatesh Iyer After Subpar IPL 2025 Show
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Set To Release High-Profile Signing After Subpar IPL 2025 Show

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 2 min read
KKR Set To Release High-Profile Signing Venkatesh Iyer After Subpar IPL 2025 Show

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who were the defending champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, have already been knocked out of the playoffs race. With only five wins from 13 games and six defeats including two washed-out fixtures, KKR are currently in sixth place in the points table with no chance of a top-four finish.

With their campaign over, it is understood that the franchise’s marquee signing from last auction – Venkatesh Iyer could be released.

According to reports in Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, the INR 23.75 crores recruit, most expensive buy for KKR in IPL 2025, could be shown the door or be traded to another franchise.

The left-hand batter has the ability to live up to the lofty price tag but his performance was nowhere near the price he went for.

ALSO READ:

Venkatesh Iyer could not deliver for KKR in IPL 2025

Speaking about Venkatesh’s stats from this season, they were extremely subpar. In seven innings, he scored only 142 runs at a paltry average of 20.28 and a solitary grace-saving fifty to his name.

In comparison, last year when KKR lifted the title, Venkatesh Iyer’s numbers were drastically better, where he managed 370 runs in 13 innings, boasting an average of 40+.

While KKR’s poor outing can’t be blamed on Venkatesh alone, there were definitely more expectations from the MP batter to deliver the goods. Thus, it would only be sensible for KKR to either trade him off or release him and if they really want him back, the three-time IPL winners can look to re-buy at a cheaper price in the auction. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Venkatesh Iyer
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

IPL-Winning KKR Batter Manvinder Bisla Rues Absence of Gautam Gambhir After a Poor IPL 2025 Season

‘He Comes, Team Becomes Champion’: IPL-Winning KKR Batter Rues Absence of Gautam Gambhir After a Poor IPL 2025 Season

KKR are eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs after the recent washout against RCB.
5:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ricky Ponting on Nehal Wadhera Punjab Kings RR vs PBKS IPL 2025

‘What You Did Was Manage to…’, PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting Hails Youngster for Impressive Display in IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs on Sunday.
4:52 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals (DC) will miss the services of Tristan Stubbs if they reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.

3 Players Who Can Replace Tristan Stubbs at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. Former CSK Duo

Delhi Capitals need to win both of their two remaining fixtures to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.
4:37 pm
Sandip Pawar
MI vs DC IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Last Spot Knockout

MI vs DC: Virtual Knockout To Decide Final IPL 2025 Playoffs Spot With PBKS Holding An Ace Up Their Sleeve

4:07 pm
CX Staff Writer
Former India Opener Wants Rajasthan Royals to Release Shimron Hetmyer After IPL 2025

Former India Opener Wants Rajasthan Royals to Release 11 Crore Buy After IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals will play their last IPL 2025 game tomorrow.
3:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
Will Travis Head Play The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Today?

Will Travis Head Play The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Today?

SRH is eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.
2:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.