KKR Set To Release High-Profile Signing After Subpar IPL 2025 Show

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who were the defending champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, have already been knocked out of the playoffs race. With only five wins from 13 games and six defeats including two washed-out fixtures, KKR are currently in sixth place in the points table with no chance of a top-four finish.

With their campaign over, it is understood that the franchise’s marquee signing from last auction – Venkatesh Iyer could be released.

According to reports in Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, the INR 23.75 crores recruit, most expensive buy for KKR in IPL 2025, could be shown the door or be traded to another franchise.

The left-hand batter has the ability to live up to the lofty price tag but his performance was nowhere near the price he went for.

ALSO READ:

Venkatesh Iyer could not deliver for KKR in IPL 2025

Speaking about Venkatesh’s stats from this season, they were extremely subpar. In seven innings, he scored only 142 runs at a paltry average of 20.28 and a solitary grace-saving fifty to his name.

In comparison, last year when KKR lifted the title, Venkatesh Iyer’s numbers were drastically better, where he managed 370 runs in 13 innings, boasting an average of 40+.

While KKR’s poor outing can’t be blamed on Venkatesh alone, there were definitely more expectations from the MP batter to deliver the goods. Thus, it would only be sensible for KKR to either trade him off or release him and if they really want him back, the three-time IPL winners can look to re-buy at a cheaper price in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.