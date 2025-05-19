News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Delhi Capitals (DC) will miss the services of Tristan Stubbs if they reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Players Who Can Replace Tristan Stubbs at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. Former CSK Duo

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 3 min read

Delhi Capitals need to win both of their two remaining fixtures to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will miss the services of Tristan Stubbs if they reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are amongst the teams fighting for the top four spots in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Axar Patel-led side has 13 points to their credit with two group matches to go. If DC reach the playoffs, they will be severely depleted due to the unavailability of Tristan Stubbs

The star batter is part of the South Africa squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The Proteas will ramp up their preparations ahead of the final, slated to be played from June 11. SA players will be available for the remainder of the group stage but will miss the playoffs.  

Tristan Stubbs has been one of the best finishers in the league, and his absence will be a huge blow to Delhi Capitals. He has scored 637 runs since last year at a strike rate of 172 while averaging 53. In overs 17-20, Stubbs has smashed 323 runs at a mind-blowing strike rate of 262 while being dismissed only twice. 

As you can see, replacing him is a near-impossible task. But DC will have to bring in a player who can bat in the middle order and provide finishing touches. Here’s a look at three players who can replace Stubbs in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Daryl Mitchell 

Daryl Mitchell could be a good option to replace Stubbs in the middle order. He can bat at number 4-5 and has the ability to play long innings. The former CSK all-rounder has a good game against both spin and pace, making him an ideal replacement. 

Mitchell played in the PSL 2025 recently, scoring 241 runs at an average of 26.77 and a strike rate of 154. He hit two fifties in the tournament, batting in the middle order. 

ALSO READ: 

Sam Billings 

Sam Billings is another option who is a pretty solid middle-order batter. The Englishman has the ability to take on pacers and can be a good addition to the Delhi Capitals side. He has the experience of playing in pressure situations, having been part of the championship-winning teams in T20 leagues. 

Billings scored 161 runs in the recent PSL season, averaging 27 at a superb strike rate of 185. 

Ashton Turner 

Delhi Capitals could use someone like Ashton Turner in the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Aussie power-hitter plays as a finisher in T20 cricket and has a decent record. He would fit in the role Stubbs is currently playing. 

Turned had a good Big Bash League campaign earlier this year, scoring 240 runs at an average of 34 while striking at 147. He played for Lucknow Super Giants in the previous edition but had only two opportunities. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashton Turner
Daryl Mitchell
DC
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Sam Billings
Tristan Stubbs
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

KKR Set To Release High-Profile Signing Venkatesh Iyer After Subpar IPL 2025 Show

KKR Set To Release High-Profile Signing After Subpar IPL 2025 Show

5:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
IPL-Winning KKR Batter Manvinder Bisla Rues Absence of Gautam Gambhir After a Poor IPL 2025 Season

‘He Comes, Team Becomes Champion’: IPL-Winning KKR Batter Rues Absence of Gautam Gambhir After a Poor IPL 2025 Season

KKR are eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs after the recent washout against RCB.
5:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ricky Ponting on Nehal Wadhera Punjab Kings RR vs PBKS IPL 2025

‘What You Did Was Manage to…’, PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting Hails Youngster for Impressive Display in IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs on Sunday.
4:52 pm
Vishnu PN
MI vs DC IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Last Spot Knockout

MI vs DC: Virtual Knockout To Decide Final IPL 2025 Playoffs Spot With PBKS Holding An Ace Up Their Sleeve

4:07 pm
CX Staff Writer
Former India Opener Wants Rajasthan Royals to Release Shimron Hetmyer After IPL 2025

Former India Opener Wants Rajasthan Royals to Release 11 Crore Buy After IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals will play their last IPL 2025 game tomorrow.
3:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
Will Travis Head Play The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Today?

Will Travis Head Play The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Today?

SRH is eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.
2:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.