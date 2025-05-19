3 Players Who Can Replace Tristan Stubbs at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. Former CSK Duo

Delhi Capitals need to win both of their two remaining fixtures to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are amongst the teams fighting for the top four spots in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Axar Patel-led side has 13 points to their credit with two group matches to go. If DC reach the playoffs, they will be severely depleted due to the unavailability of Tristan Stubbs.

The star batter is part of the South Africa squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The Proteas will ramp up their preparations ahead of the final, slated to be played from June 11. SA players will be available for the remainder of the group stage but will miss the playoffs.

Tristan Stubbs has been one of the best finishers in the league, and his absence will be a huge blow to Delhi Capitals. He has scored 637 runs since last year at a strike rate of 172 while averaging 53. In overs 17-20, Stubbs has smashed 323 runs at a mind-blowing strike rate of 262 while being dismissed only twice.

As you can see, replacing him is a near-impossible task. But DC will have to bring in a player who can bat in the middle order and provide finishing touches. Here’s a look at three players who can replace Stubbs in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell could be a good option to replace Stubbs in the middle order. He can bat at number 4-5 and has the ability to play long innings. The former CSK all-rounder has a good game against both spin and pace, making him an ideal replacement.

Mitchell played in the PSL 2025 recently, scoring 241 runs at an average of 26.77 and a strike rate of 154. He hit two fifties in the tournament, batting in the middle order.

Sam Billings

Sam Billings is another option who is a pretty solid middle-order batter. The Englishman has the ability to take on pacers and can be a good addition to the Delhi Capitals side. He has the experience of playing in pressure situations, having been part of the championship-winning teams in T20 leagues.

Billings scored 161 runs in the recent PSL season, averaging 27 at a superb strike rate of 185.

Ashton Turner

Delhi Capitals could use someone like Ashton Turner in the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Aussie power-hitter plays as a finisher in T20 cricket and has a decent record. He would fit in the role Stubbs is currently playing.

Turned had a good Big Bash League campaign earlier this year, scoring 240 runs at an average of 34 while striking at 147. He played for Lucknow Super Giants in the previous edition but had only two opportunities.

