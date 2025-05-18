4 Players Delhi Capitals (DC) Could Release After IPL 2025 Ft. INR 9 Crore Youngster

DC need to win at least two out of three games to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a terrific start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with four wins on the trot. But their form tapered off and now they find themselves in a tricky spot. They still have their playoff fate in their own hands if they can win two out of three remaining games.

DC are placed fifth on the table with 13 points from 11 games, winning six games and losing four. Their pace bowling attack not firing and inconsistent returns from the top order have been major issues for them. There is still plenty of time for the Axar Patel-led side to turn things around.

Looking at how their IPL 2025 season has gone so far, we predict four Delhi Capitals players that could be released ahead of the next auction.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Delhi Capitals shelled INR 9 Crore to re-acquire Jake Fraser-McGurk via a Right-To-Match option. The Aussie youngster has the potential, which he displayed last year. In the 2024 edition, he smashed 336 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.66 while striking at 234, including four half centuries.

Fraser-McGurk could not replicate that performance in IPL 2025, with the pitches being slightly more competitive. He played six games in the season, managing only 55 runs at a strike rate of 105. He reached double figures only once, in which he made 38 off 32.

The 23-year-old has been struggling for a few months. He had a disappointing season in the Big Bash League as well. If he doesn’t regain his form in the next few months, DC could release him.

Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar is another player whom Delhi Capitals re-hired through RTM card. They spent INR 8 crore to do so. But it didn’t make sense then, and it still doesn’t. Mukesh Kumar has been one of the most expensive bowlers in the league in the last few years.

The right-arm pacer has taken nine wickets in 10 games in IPL 2025 while conceding at 9.87 economy. His death overs economy of 11.77 is the worst among bowlers with at least 10 overs in the last four years. DC would be wise to let him go and bring in another seamer.

Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera has played four games for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 but has failed to make an impact. The Sri Lankan pacer has claimed three scalps in the tournament at a high economy of 10.77.

Chameera is not rated amongst the top T20 pacers in the world so it made little sense for DC to acquire him in the first place. But after these returns, there’s a good chance they will release him ahead of the next IPL auction.

Donovan Ferreira

The Capitals have played with three overseas players in the playing XI at times but haven’t shown faith in Donovan Ferreira. The South African hard-hitting all-rounder has had only one opportunity in IPL 2025. He came in to bat in the 18th over and could only get three balls.

Considering the lack of trust, it wouldn’t be wrong to think Ferreira will get released after this season.



