News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Delhi Capitals Bring Back Overseas Pacer As Replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for Remainder of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals Bring Former CSK Star as replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for remainder of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 2 min read
Delhi Capitals Bring Back Overseas Pacer As Replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for Remainder of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals announced Bangaldesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Notably, the Aussie had returned home after the season was suspended for a week due to border tensions between India and Pakistan and has denied travelling back to India.

Fraser-McGurk didn’t have a good season where he struggled with the bat, managing only 55 runs. His best score was 38, and he was out for single-digit scores in five of those matches. Due to poor form, he was subsequently dropped from the playing XI as well.

For Fizz, who played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season, will have a homecoming at DC, having played for the franchise back in IPL 2022 and 2023.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals sign Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for remainder of IPL 2025

Mustafizur’s signing was a calculated move by the DC management, as they will be without the services of talismanic Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc when the IPL 2025 restarts. Starc, via his manager, had already made his intentions known of not coming to India. Furthermore, he has been named in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025) where the Aussies lock horns with South Africa from June 11.

Thus, Fizz will be a like-for-like signing for DC and will be crucial for them as the race to playoffs intensify.

Speaking about DC’s qualification chances, they are currently placed fifth in the points table with six wins, four losses and a draw, taking their points tally to 13. DC will need to win at least two of their remaining three fixture, which include a rematch of the PBKS game after it was stopped midway, to guarantee a top-four finish.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Mustafizur Rahman
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

We look at three areas where RCB are slightly weak in IPL 2025.

New Replacement Rule Implemented For Remainder Of IPL 2025 Season With ONE BIG Condition

The suspension of IPL 2025 has led to the change in rules
5:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rajat Patidar Reveals How Virat Kohli Motivated Him Before Handing the RCB Captaincy in IPL 2025

‘I Was Completely Blank’: Rajat Patidar Reveals How Virat Kohli Motivated Him Before Handing the RCB Captaincy in IPL 2025

After a three-year stint of Faf du Plessis, RCB named Rajat Patidar as their captain ahead of IPL 2025.
5:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
Kolkata Knight Riders KKR overseas players availability IPL 2025 resumption

Massive Boost for KKR With Multiple Overseas Players Confirming Availability for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to keep their slim IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive when the tournament resumes on Saturday.
4:15 pm
Vishnu PN
Team-wise IPL 2025 overseas players list – available, unavailable, and doubtful status

Which Overseas Players Are Returning for IPL 2025? Full Availability Tracker for Playoffs and Latest IPL 2025 Overseas Players List

We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team.
4:06 pm
Darpan Jain
3 Players Who Might Be Unavailable for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Playoffs

3 Players Who Might Be Unavailable for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Playoffs

They are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.
3:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK Next-Gen Overseas Star Confirms Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025

CSK Next-Gen Overseas Star Confirms Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025

He confirmed the development via an Instagram story.
3:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.