Delhi Capitals Overseas Star Pulls Out of IPL 2025, Set to Miss Remainder of Season

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jake Fraser-McGurk has told Delhi Capitals (DC) that he will not be rejoining the team for the rest of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which resumes on May 17.

The Australian batter was bought by Delhi for INR 9 crore at the auction, but his performance this season has not lived up to expectations.

Fraser-McGurk played as an opener in the first six matches, but he struggled with the bat, managing only 55 runs. His best score was 38, and he was out for single-digit scores in five of those matches. Due to his poor form, he was dropped from the playing XI.

Even though Delhi Capitals are still in the race for the playoffs, the recent updates are not in their favour. They are currently 5th on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches. To qualify for the playoffs, they need to win at least two of their remaining games, but even that might not guarantee a spot.

Foreign Player Uncertainty Hits Delhi Capitals

The bigger issue is that DC is still unsure about the availability of some of their key overseas players. One of them is Mitchell Starc. He was recently seen in Sydney with his wife Alyssa Healy, and according to reports, his manager has said he might not return to India. Starc has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches and has played a key role in Delhi’s bowling. Since he’s been picked for the World Test Championship final starting on June 11, Australia may not want him to play any more IPL games.

South African players Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs are also uncertain. Stubbs is part of South Africa’s WTC squad, and Cricket South Africa has said players selected for that match must return by May 25, as per the original NOC. That could mean both might miss the final part of the IPL.

