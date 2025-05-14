News
CSK Next-Gen Overseas Star Confirms Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Next-Gen Overseas Star Confirms Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 2 min read

He confirmed the development via an Instagram story.

CSK Next-Gen Overseas Star Confirms Availability for Remainder of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) young overseas star Dewald Brevis have confirmed his availability for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025 season). The Proteas cricketer, who was roped in as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh, confirmed the development via a story on his Instagram handle.

Brevis wrote, “See you soon India”.

Brevis had looked promising in CSK colours, scoring 126 runs in four games, batting at an average of 30s including one fifty.

Notably, the IPL 2025 was suspended midway for a week due to border tensions between India and Pakistan. It is now set to resume from May 17, with the summit clash getting postponed from May 25 to June 3.

ALSO READ:

CSK overseas players availability for remainder of IPL 2025

With a number of cricketers flying back to their respective countries or neutral locations after leaving India due to the war, there remains speculation surrounding the availability of foreign stars.

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has cleared any air of ambiguity stating,

“All CSK foreign players barring Jamie Overton are expected to join the squad ahead of IPL resumption”.

England all-rounder Jamie Overton has been named in the Three Lions squad for their upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies. England play three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting May 29 and Overton has been named in both squads.

Speaking about CSK’s IPL 2025 playoffs chances, they are already out of the race after managing just three wins and suffering nine losses in 12 games played. They have two more matches left in the season, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 20 and Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 25.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
