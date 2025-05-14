News
3 Players Who Might Be Unavailable for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Players Who Might Be Unavailable for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Playoffs

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 4 min read

They are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

3 Players Who Might Be Unavailable for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Playoffs

Gujarat Titans (GT) overseas player availability could be a headache for the current table-topper in the IPL 2025 playoffs. After a week of suspension due to the rising conflicts between India and Pakistan, the tournament is set to resume on May 17.

However, some of the key international players might not be available in the playoffs due to their national commitments. Their absence in the most crucial stage of the tournament could hit the franchise’s shot at their second IPL title.

Let’s look at the three overseas players who are unlikely to be part of GT’s squad in the IPL 2025 knockouts.

Gujarat Titans Overseas Player Availability For IPL 2025 Playoffs

As South Africa eyes the World Test Championship (WTC) title for the first time, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has stated that they expect all Proteas players to return by May 26. Some of the England and West Indies players will also miss out on the IPL 2025 playoffs due to their upcoming bilateral series.

Kagiso Rabada – WTC Final Likely Priority

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will be one of the key members of the SA playing XI in the WTC final starting on June 11. As declared by their head coach Shukri Conrad earlier, his presence will be mandatory in their training camps before the ICC WTC summit clash.

The bowler also sustained an one-month suspension recently for using recreational drugs during their domestic T20 league – SA20 2025. However, he has served his suspension period and is eligible to feature for his team.

Although he only played two matches for GT this season and picked up as many wickets, the franchise may lack his experience in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Jos Buttler – Clash With England Series

Former England captain Jos Buttler, one of the key players behind Gujarat’s winning run this season, could miss the playoffs due to the upcoming home series against West Indies, starting May 29.

After his release from the Rajasthan Royals, GT acquired the gloveman for a huge amount of INR 15.75 crore. The wicketkeeper-batter also proved to be a crucial buy for the team. He notched up 500 runs in 11 matches so far including a 97 not-out knock against the Delhi Capitals.

Moreover, the 34-year-old is currently accompanying his skipper Shubman Gill and fellow batter Sai Sudharsan in the highest run-scorers list (Orange Cap) of the IPL 2025. His absence in the playoffs might cause a big blow to the IPL 2022 champions.

Sherfane Rutherford – National Commitment For West Indies

GT might lack another crucial batter in the form of Sherfane Rutherford. He could miss the IPL 2025 playoffs due to their three-match ODI and T20I tour of England starting. Notably, the IPL 2025 playoffs will also kick off on the same day.

However, the southpaw has put up 229 runs in nine league-stage matches so far. His absence along with Buttler may weaken GT’s batting lineup in the ultimate stage of the league.

ALSO READ:

Where Gujarat Titans Stand Ahead of IPL 2025 Playoffs?

As key GT players including Kagiso RabadaJos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford is set to miss the playoffs, the Gujarat Titans’ overseas player availability could be a major trouble after the IPL 2025 resumption.

GT might rely on the youngster Arshad Khan to take up responsibility, who had previously replaced Rabada in his suspension period. Though the all-rounder has picked up only four wickets in his six matches so far. The team would also need to look for two batters to replace Buttler and Rutherford in their playing XI in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Gujarat Titans (GT) – 1st Place, 8W-3L

They are two wins away to register a top-two finish in the league stage.

  • IPL 2025 playoffs chances: ✅ 97.2%
  • Top 2 finish: 🔝 69.9%

Remaining fixtures:

  • vs DC (May 18)
  • vs LSG (May 22)
  • vs CSK (May 25)

What they need:

  • 1 win to secure playoffs qualification
  • At least two wins out of three to finish in the top two

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Jos Buttler
Kagiso Rabada
Sherfane Rutherford
Sreejita Sen
