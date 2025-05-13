Why IPL 2025 Revised Schedule Hurts Top Playoffs Candidates Mumbai Indians, RCB, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals

According to the revised plan, the league will restart on May 17 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) was stopped halfway through the season due to tensions at the India-Pakistan border. The BCCI confirmed in an official statement that the tournament would be paused for a week.

Now that both countries have agreed to a ceasefire, the IPL is ready to resume. A new schedule has been announced for the remaining 17 matches. According to the revised plan, the league will restart on May 17 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The playoffs will be from 29th May to 3rd June.

However, the new schedule might make things difficult for top playoff contenders like Mumbai Indians, RCB, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals. Some of their important players might not come back, as the new IPL dates clash with international matches and national team duties.

The IPL 2025 final was originally scheduled for May 25 in Kolkata, but due to the delay, it will now take place during the ODI series between England and West Indies, which runs from May 29 to June 3. This timing could affect players from both countries who are playing in the IPL, especially if their teams make it to the playoffs. West Indies have already named their ODI squad, while England are yet to announce theirs. Also, players from South Africa and Australia who are part of the World Test Championship final could miss the playoffs.

Players who could miss the remainder of IPL 2025

Kagiso Rabada

Gujarat Titans’ star fast bowler might miss the remaining matches of the IPL, as South Africa are set to play against Australia in the World Test Championship final starting June 11. Rabada is expected to play a key role in that match. South Africa also have a warm-up Test against Zimbabwe on June 3. If he is picked for that game too, it will be tough for him to continue in the IPL. He might be available for some of the league matches but could miss the playoffs.

Ryan Rickelton

Mumbai Indians’ opening wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, who has been a key performer this season with 336 runs in 12 matches, including three fifties, might miss the rest of the IPL. This could be a big blow for MI, especially with the playoffs approaching. Since South Africa are set to play a warm-up Test against Zimbabwe on June 3 ahead of the World Test Championship final, Rickelton could be called up, making it difficult for him to stay in India for the remainder of the tournament.

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 259 runs in 10 innings for Delhi Capitals this season, has been a useful contributor in the middle and lower order. With DC fighting for a spot in the playoffs, his presence could be important. However, Stubbs might miss the later part of the tournament. Like other South African players, he could be called up for the warm-up Test against Zimbabwe on June 3, ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia on June 11. If he is included in the Test squad, it may become difficult for him to stay with Delhi Capitals through the playoffs.

ALSO READ:

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been RCB’s top performer with the ball this season, picking up 18 wickets in just 10 matches. However, due to a shoulder injury and his selection in Australia’s squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, he is likely to miss the rest of the IPL. With such an important match coming up, Australia may not want to take any risk. This could hurt RCB, who are second on the points table and close to making the playoffs, but may have to play without their main fast bowler.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc, the experienced Australian fast bowler playing for Delhi Capitals, is likely to miss the rest of IPL 2025. He was recently seen in Sydney with his wife Alyssa Healy, and reports say his manager has confirmed that he may not return to India. Starc has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches this season and has been an important part of Delhi’s bowling attack. He has also been picked in Australia’s squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, which starts on June 11. With such an important match coming up, Australia may not allow him to play in the IPL again. This could be a big blow for Delhi Capitals, who are still in the race for the playoffs.

Josh Inglis

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis might miss the rest of IPL 2025 as he has been selected for the World Test Championship final. Even if he plays in the remaining league games, it will be difficult for him to stay back for the playoffs, as the WTC final is an important match for Australia and he is likely to be in their playing eleven. With PBKS almost set to qualify for the playoffs, Inglis could play a few more league matches but might miss the playoff stage.

Marco Jansen

PBKS pacer Marco Jansen has taken 11 wickets in 11 matches so far this season. However, he might miss the rest of the IPL as South Africa are scheduled to play a warm-up Test against Zimbabwe on June 3, followed by the World Test Championship final against Australia on June 11. If Jansen is picked for those matches, it could be difficult for him to continue in the IPL, especially during the playoffs.

Romario Shepherd

Along with Josh Hazlewood, RCB might also miss Romario Shepherd for the rest of IPL 2025. Shepherd has played an important role for RCB in the last few matches, but he may have to leave early as West Indies will play an ODI series against England starting on May 29. He is already part of the West Indies squad, so even if he plays a few more league matches, RCB might not have him for the playoffs.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt has done well for RCB this season, scoring 239 runs in nine matches with two half-centuries. However, with RCB almost through to the playoffs, Salt might miss those important games. England are set to play an ODI series against West Indies starting on May 29, and since Salt is a key player in England’s white-ball setup, he could be picked for that series. If selected, he may have to leave early, just like last season when he missed the playoffs for KKR due to international duty.

Jacob Bethell

Along with Salt, Jacob Bethell could also miss the playoffs if selected for England’s ODI squad for the West Indies series starting May 29. Bethell stepped in when Salt was injured and did well, scoring 67 runs in two matches, including a fifty. He impressed in Salt’s absence, but like him, may have to leave early if picked for national duty.

Liam Livingstone

Not only Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell, RCB also have another England player in their squad, Liam Livingstone. Although he has not had a good season and was left out after a few matches, he is still an important part of England’s white ball team. If he is selected for the ODI series against West Indies starting on May 29, he could also miss the playoffs.

Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch, the bowling all-rounder who played the last three games for Mumbai Indians and made a big impact, might miss the rest of IPL 2025. With South Africa set to play a warm-up Test against Zimbabwe on June 3 ahead of the World Test Championship final, Bosch could be called up, making it difficult for him to stay with MI for the remaining matches.

Will Jacks

For Mumbai Indians, another player who might miss important matches is Will Jacks. He has scored 195 runs in 11 matches and taken five wickets. However, with England set to play an ODI series against West Indies from May 29, and Jacks being part of England’s white ball setup, he could be picked for the series. If that happens, and Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs, he might have to leave before those crucial games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.