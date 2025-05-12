GT Revised IPL 2025 Schedule: Gujarat Titans Fixtures, Venues & Timings vs DC, LSG & CSK

Gujarat Titans will look to seal their IPL 2025 playoff spot sooner than later.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are one of the many teams who have emerged as favourites in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 after a week’s forced suspension due to the India-Pakistan political conflict. Gujarat Titans have played 11 matches in the league stage so far and have three more games remaining.

The Shubman Gill-led side, who became the first team to resume training, currently lead the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points from 11 matches. Their three losses have come against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

GT remaining IPL 2025 fixtures

Gujarat Titans have three matches remaining in the league stage of IPL 2025. Here are those matches:

May 18: vs DC (Delhi, 7.30 pm start)

May 22: vs LSG (Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm start)

May 25: vs CSK (Ahmedabad, 3.30 pm start)

GT’s chances for IPL 2025 playoffs

Gujarat Titans are in the drivers’ seat to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs and their fate is in their own hands. One win in any of the three remaining matches should help them secure a playoffs berth.

That will take them to 18 points. Two wins in three matches will see them finish with 20 points and possibly a top-two finish as well. Three wins in three matches will take them to 22 points and likely a to-two finish. Should Gujarat Titans lose their remaining three matches, they might still be in contention for playoffs but will have to depend on other results.

GT overseas player availability

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada returned to India recently after having served a one-month ban for the usage of recreational drugs. Should Gujarat Titans go all the way to the final, Rabada could miss the title clash on June 3. This is due to the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa scheduled for June 11 at Lord’s.

England’s Jos Buttler and South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee were however absent from Gujarat Titans’ training session. However, they are reportedly likely to rejoin the team. West Indian cricketer Sherfane Rutherford could miss the remaining games. West Indies are set to take on England in a limited-overs series from May 29.

