RCB Revised IPL 2025 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fixtures, Venues & Timings vs KKR, SRH & LSG

After much anticipation, the date for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) restart was announced earlier today. Notably, the season was halted midway due to ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The tournament will now resume from May 17 with the summit clash getting postponed to June 3. It will be hosted across six venues – Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Before the pause, RCB were looking in stellar form with a dominating four-match winning streak. Now with the tournament set to begin for a second time, the Bengaluru outfit will be eager to get their fifth win on the trot and get the momentum on their side as they head into the business end of the season.

RCB remaining IPL 2025 fixtures

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have three more matches left to play in the league stage. They are as follows.

May 17: vs KKR (Bengaluru, 7.30pm start)

May 23: vs SRH (Bengaluru, 7.30pm start)

May 27: vs LSG (Lucknow, 7.30pm start)

RCB’s chances for IPL 2025 playoffs

The Bengaluru outfit are currently placed second in the IPL 2025 points table and have a strong chance of making it to the playoffs. In 11 games played so far, RCB have managed eight wins and suffered only three losses, having a total tally of 16 points.

While 16 points have historically been the cutoff to secure a playoffs qualification, RCB still have three more games to go. They will thus look to further consolidate their chances and also aim for a top-two finish, which would allow them to get two attempts at sealing a berth in the summit clash.

RCB overseas player availability

Speaking about RCB’s overseas player availability, it is understood that Jacob Bethell and Josh Hazlewood have already returned to their respective countries.

Furthermore, it is reported that Hazlewood might not return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 as he is nursing a shoulder injury to get fit in time for the World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025) where Australia lock horns against South Africa from June 11.

