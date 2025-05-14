News
Massive Boost for KKR With Multiple Overseas Players Confirming Availability for IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 14, 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to keep their slim IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive when the tournament resumes on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR overseas players availability IPL 2025 resumption

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have received a massive boost with a majority of their overseas stars set to return to India for the resumption of the tournament.

Quinton de Kock among players set to rejoin KKR

According to ESPNCricinfo, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock will rejoin the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in Bengaluru on Thursday. That is a couple of days before the reigning champions take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Garden City, with the match scheduled for May 17 (Saturday).

That will be the first match since the resumption of IPL 2025, which was suspended for a week on May 9 due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan. Several players flew back to their respective countries and hometowns once the one-week suspension was announced.

A majority of Kolkata Knight Riders’ overseas players, including Australia’s Spencer Johnson, will return to India for the resumption of IPL2025. The West Indian duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are expected to arrive on Wednesday afternoon. They had boarded a flight from Dubai to Bengaluru on Wednesday mid-morning.

They had been in Dubai over the last few days and had not travelled to the Caribbean with IPL 2025’s resumption looming. England veteran Moeen Ali, however, is yet to confirm whether he will return to India or not. A majority of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian contingent is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

KKR’s last chance to keep slim playoff hopes alive

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are currently in sixth place with 11 points from 12 matches. They need to win their remaining two games to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs alive. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are in second place with 16 points from 11 matches and will qualify for the playoffs if they win one of their remaining three games.

