[WATCH] Mitchell Marsh’s Explosive Six Puts a Dent on Tata Curvv Car During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh looked in explosive touch during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today (May 19) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball of the final over of the powerplay of the LSG’s innings. Eshan Malinga bowled a shorter length delivery drifting down the leg side and Marsh used the pace to deposit it well over the backward square leg boundary. In the process, the ball travelled and hit the Tata Curvv car placed on the podium.

Watch the video below.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram fifties propel LSG to 200-plus total

Speaking about the LSG vs SRH match, Lucknow openers Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38) gave them a flying start to build the foundation for a formidable total.

Apart from them, Nicholas Pooran too returned to form with a fiery 45 off 26 to propel LSG to 205 for 7 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, SRH have began with their chase with the scoreboard reading 40 for 1 in 3 overs with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma currently batting in the middle.

For LSG, this is a must-win clash as they are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table with five wins and six losses from 11 games and 10 points. A loss tonight means they can only reach a maximum of 14 points from their remaining two matches, which won’t be enough for a top-four finish.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.