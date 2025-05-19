News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Mitchell Marsh’s Explosive Six Puts a Dent on Tata Curvv Car During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Mitchell Marsh’s Explosive Six Puts a Dent on Tata Curvv Car During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 2 min read
[WATCH] Mitchell Marsh’s Explosive Six Puts a Dent on Tata Curvv Car During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh looked in explosive touch during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today (May 19) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball of the final over of the powerplay of the LSG’s innings. Eshan Malinga bowled a shorter length delivery drifting down the leg side and Marsh used the pace to deposit it well over the backward square leg boundary. In the process, the ball travelled and hit the Tata Curvv car placed on the podium.  

Watch the video below.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram fifties propel LSG to 200-plus total

Speaking about the LSG vs SRH match, Lucknow openers Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38) gave them a flying start to build the foundation for a formidable total.

Apart from them, Nicholas Pooran too returned to form with a fiery 45 off 26 to propel LSG to 205 for 7 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, SRH have began with their chase with the scoreboard reading 40 for 1 in 3 overs with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma currently batting in the middle.

For LSG, this is a must-win clash as they are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table with five wins and six losses from 11 games and 10 points. A loss tonight means they can only reach a maximum of 14 points from their remaining two matches, which won’t be enough for a top-four finish.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
LSG vs SRH
Lucknow Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Are LSG Out of IPL 2025 After Loss to SRH? Updated Points Table After LSG vs SRH

Are LSG Out of IPL 2025 After Loss to SRH? Updated Points Table After LSG vs SRH

11:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Involved in Heated Exchange With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

[WATCH] Abhishek Sharma Involved in Heated Exchange With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH Match in IPL 2025

The incident took place during the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase after Rathi dismissed Abhishek for 59.
11:20 pm
Vishnu PN
KL Rahul Centurion From the DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 May Have Earned His Ticket for India T20Is Squad

Centurion From the DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 May Have Earned His Ticket for India T20Is Squad

KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 112 while Sai Sudharsan was not out at 108
10:09 pm
Disha Asrani
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant fails miserably after batting promotion, LSG owner turns his back after dismissal in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant fails miserably after batting promotion, LSG owner turns his back after dismissal in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for seven runs in the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025.
9:10 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is David Miller Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Why Is David Miller Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

David Miller has played all 11 matches prior to this for LSG.
7:52 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for Clash Against SRH in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for Clash Against SRH in IPL 2025?

8:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.