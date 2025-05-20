Mumbai Indians Name Former CSK Star Among Others As Replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch for IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) have brought in three new players to replace Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, who will leave the team after their last league match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 because of international commitments. These new signings are expected to add experience and depth to the squad as they head into the important final phase of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians Sign Bairstow, Gleeson, and Asalanka as Playoff Replacements

England’s Jonny Bairstow has been named as the replacement for Will Jacks. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter will join the squad at a price of INR 5.25 crore. Fast bowler Richard Gleeson, also from England, will take Ryan Rickelton’s place and comes in at a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka will replace Corbin Bosch and has been signed at a reserve price of INR 75 lakh. All three players will be available to play only from the Playoffs stage, if Mumbai Indians manage to qualify.

