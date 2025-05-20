News
REVEALED! Rahul Dravid Reveals What He Keeps Writing in His Notebook in the Dugout
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 3 min read

In his own words, it is nothing complex, just a basic method that helps him stay focused during the match.

Rahul Dravid, former India head coach and now the coach of Rajasthan Royals, is often seen writing in his notebook during matches, a habit that has sparked curiosity among fans for years. Recently, Dravid explained what he actually writes down, and the reason behind it is much simpler than many would expect.

Dravid shared that he has his own personal method of scoring a match, whether it is a T20 or a one day game. It is not complicated or secretive, just his way of keeping track of the action.

Dravid’s Unique Way of Scoring Matches

Speaking to Star Sports, Dravid said this style of note-taking helps him review the match later. Although regular scorecards are available, he finds it easier to understand the game when he looks at it in his own format. This method helps him remember important moments, like what happened in a particular over or during a specific phase of the match, even when he is back in his room after the game.

“I have a particular way of scoring a game, both the T20 game and the one day game. I just have a particular way of scoring it which actually helps me review the game. So I can look at a scorecard, but I just score it in a particular way that I find very comfortable and easy to be able to review without looking at the scorecard. Sometimes you’re sitting back in your room at the end of a game and you want to review the game and think, okay, what happened in that over or what happened in that particular phase of the game, ” Rahul Dravid said.

He explained that he does not write about incidents or detailed commentary in the notebook. Instead, he simply records the game in a way that is useful to him. It is not about writing secrets or deep strategies. In his own words, it is nothing complex, just a basic method that helps him stay focused during the match and review it properly afterwards.

Why Dravid Writes During Matches?

Rahul Dravid said that writing things down during the match helps him stay focused and involved. It also makes it easier for him to understand how the game went when he looks back later, without depending only on the official scorecard.

So the next time you see Dravid quietly writing in the dugout, he is just noting the game in his own way to stay involved and follow the match better.

“So it’s just a simple score. It’s nothing complex. It’s not rocket science. I’m not writing some great truths or anything there. It’s honestly as boring or as dumb as you can say—just scoring the game in a particular format that makes it easier for me to look back on it. I’m not particularly writing actual incidents or stuff, but it’s more a score and it keeps me involved first, and then, as I said, it allows me to go back and review it a bit,” he added.

