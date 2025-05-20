News
RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 moved from Bengaluru to Lucknow
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why is RCB vs SRH Moved Out From Bengaluru to Lucknow in IPL 2025 Rescheduled Fixtures?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 2 min read

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match was supposed to take place in Bengaluru on May 23.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow. The match was originally scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, May 23. But the match will take place in Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium on the same day.

Why RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match is moved out of Bengaluru?

The RCB vs SRH game has been moved out of Bengaluru because of incessant rain in the Garden City. According to The Weather Channel, rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for May 23. There is a 54% chance of rain. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on May 23, with “heavy to very heavy rainfall” being predicted.

The conditions are expected to be sunny in Lucknow on Friday, with just a 10% chance of rain. So, a full-fledged clash between RCB and SRH can be expected.

ALSO READ:

Bengaluru’s home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 was washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled.

In a bid to possibly have full-fledged matches, the IPL has extended extra time for matches by two hours should rain interrupt the game. Earlier, the two-hour rule was only in effect for IPL Playoff matches.

RCB, SRH’s contrasting seasons

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs and will be looking to seal a top-two spot. The Rajat Patidar-led side are in second place with 17 points from 12 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have already been eliminated and are in eighth place with nine points from 12 matches.

RCB will not only need to win both their matches for a higher finish, but also hope that a few results go their way.

