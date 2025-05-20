Big Boost For PBKS Ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs! Australian Trio, New Replacement Player Available for Selection From THIS Match

Punjab Kings qualified for the IPL 2025 Playoffs after 11 seasons.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday were boosted by the return of Australia trio Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, and Josh Inglis as well as the arrival of New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the quartet will all be available for selection for the re-match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (May 24).

Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, and Kyle Jamieson join PBKS camp

The report says that Stoinis, Hardie, and Inglis are travelling to India. The franchise’s social media handles have posted Jamieson’s arrival on Tuesday.

Jamieson has been called up as a replacement for injured New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson. Ferguson had suffered a hamstring injury on April 12 while bowling in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Uppal Stadium.

The big man has entered the den! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eiG1iO1Xy0 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 20, 2025

The Kiwi pacer bowled two balls before limping off the ground in pain. However, PBKS had to wait until their 12th match of the season was over to announce a replacement.

Stoinis and Inglis have been used interchangeably in the line-up, where the majority of the overseas stars have been below par. Inglis, in his debut IPL season, has scored 92 runs from six matches. Stoinis has scored 82 runs from seven innings. The majority of that tally came in a 34 not out off 11 balls in a lost cause against SRH.

Stoinis has also bowled more than 11 overs in the eight matches he featured in. But he is yet to claim a wicket after conceding at 12 runs per over.

Hardie, meanwhile, is yet to get a game in IPL 2025 after being bought for a price of INR 1.25 crore.

Punjab Kings seal IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification

Saturday’s match will be a replay of the May 8 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. It was abandoned after 10.1 overs, prompting the organisers to move all the players, staff, and broadcasters to safer locations. With the tensions between India and Pakistan still high, the revised schedule had the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to be PBKS’ home ground for the remaining two games of the league stage.

After they beat the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, PBKS’ playoffs qualification was confirmed when Gujarat Titans beat DC by 10 wickets on the same day.

