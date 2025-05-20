News
'That's a Lot of Money for Someone…', Former SRH Head Coach Wants CSK To Release Ravichandran Ashwin After IPL 2025
‘That’s a Lot of Money for Someone…’, Former SRH Head Coach Wants CSK To Release Ravichandran Ashwin After IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 2 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin has endured an underwhelming season, having taken just five wickets in eight matches.

'That’s a Lot of Money for Someone…’, Former SRH Head Coach Wants CSK To Release Ravichandran Ashwin After IPL 2025

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody has suggested Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to release all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin after IPL 2025. Chennai Super Kings are out of contention for the IPL playoffs and Ashwin has endured an underwhelming season, having taken just five wickets in eight matches.

Ashwin, who played for CSK from 2009 to 2015, returned to the franchise for IPL 2025 after having played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings acquired the veteran cricketer for INR 9.75 crore.

‘Obvious one would be Ashwin’: Tom Moody

“I understand the philosophy behind CSK going for Ashwin because, at the end of the day, they have always gone for proven and mature players and that philosophy has worked for them over the duration of the IPL. But if you are needing to release funds, the obvious one would be Ashwin,” Tom Moody said on ESPNCricinfo.

The 59-year-old felt that Chennai Super Kings spent a little too much money on Ashwin. He added that the Chennai-born cricketer was not a guaranteed starter in the CSK playing XI.

ALSO READ:

“He went for close to 10 crores in the auction and that’s a lot of money for someone that’s not guaranteed a place in the XI. So that maybe a hard conversation that the management will have to have with him,” explained Tom Moody.

CSK look to finish season on a high

The MS Dhoni-led side lie rock-bottom of the IPL standings in 10th place with six points from 12 matches. Their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament midway due to an injury. Chennai Super Kings will next face Rajasthan Royals later on Tuesday before signing off the season with a game against Gujarat Titans on May 25.

