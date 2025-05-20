News
RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash Moved to NEW VENUE Due to Incessant Rain in Bengaluru
indian-premier-league-ipl

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 2 min read
The Garden City of India has experienced relentless rainfall over the past few days, with over 100 mm recorded in just 24 hours. In light of these conditions, the organisers have made a prudent decision to shift the venue of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash on May 23 was supposed to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The fixture was also meant to be RCB’s final home game of the season.

RCB vs SRH in IPL 2025

The upcoming RCB clash will not be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on the same date.

The last home game of the RCB was washed out due to rain. It also happened to be the first time Virat Kohli was about to take the field after his Test retirement. The fans took the onus of giving him a farewell by flocking in whites at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, they were left disappointed as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The fans were once again looking to recreate the white stands for the upcoming RCB vs SRH clash. Though saddening, it’s important for RCB to end on a winning note ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs to finish in the top two spots.

More to follow…

