Big Scare! Delhi Capitals Star Leaves Nets After Getting Injured Ahead of Must-Win Clash Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have faced a major setback ahead of their must-win clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) tomorrow (May 21) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

It is understood that DC wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was hit by a Mukesh Kumar delivery in the nets while batting, prompting him to leave the session midway for medical attention.

DC will be hoping that the injury isn’t too serious and that Rahul can play against MI as they eye a playoff berth. Latest reports however suggest that Rahul seems fit.

KL Rahul form in IPL 2025

The 33-year-old who joined DC after being acquired for INR 14 crores at the auction, has been their top-scorer this season with 493 runs in 11 games at an impressive average of 61.63 while hitting at a rate close to 150.

He has also looked in stellar form recently, hitting a century in their previous encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Apart from that, KL Rahul has three cities to his name this season.

ALSO READ:

How can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

The Axar Patel-led side are currently placed fifth in the points table after managing six wins and five losses including a tie to take their tally to 13 points from 12 games. Their chances took a hit following the loss against GT and will now have to win their upcoming tie against the Mumbai Indians to secure a playoffs spot.

On the other hand, MI are placed fourth with seven wins from 12 games and 14 points. Thus, the winner of the MI vs DC match will seal the last available playoffs spot with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) having already secured the other three positions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.