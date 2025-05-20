Leader Should Talk Intent: Former Teammate Slams MS Dhoni After Ordinary Knock in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Coming in to bat at number eight, Dhoni scored 16 runs from 17 deliveries against RR, slamming just one six.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni for an ordinary knock in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Coming in to bat at number eight, Dhoni scored 16 runs from 17 deliveries, slamming just one six. Dhoni had taken over as Chennai Super Kings captain midway through IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an injury.

“A leader should not only talk, but also show intent. MS Dhoni showed no intent today,” Harbhajan, Dhoni’s former India and CSK teammate, said during commentary.

MS Dhoni’s IPL 2025 so far

MS Dhoni has played all 13 matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. The 43-year-old has aggregated 196 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 135.17, showcasing that he has had yet another mediocre campaign with the bat. In IPL 2024, the Ranchi-born cricketer had scored 161 runs from 14 matches.

In the 2023 IPL season, Dhoni endured an even forgettable season with the bat, scoring just 104 runs from 16 matches.

CSK’s forgettable IPL 2025 season

Chennai Super Kings will miss out on the IPL playoffs for a second season running. In IPL 2024, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side narrowly missed out on the playoffs after finishing fifth. They lost that playoff spot to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with both teams finishing with 14 points and RCB going through on a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

This time around, Chennai Super Kings find themselves in 10th place with just six points from 13 matches. They lost to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets on Tuesday, which was heir 10th loss of the season. Vaibhav Suryavanshi top-scored with 57 runs from 33 balls to help Rajasthan Royals chase down a total of 188 with 17 balls to spare.

The five-time champions will look to finish their season on a high when they face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 25).

