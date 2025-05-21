MS Dhoni Urged To Step Aside After CSK Finish Poor IPL 2025 Campaign

This is the first time that CSK will finished last in the IPL standings.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are going through their worst ever season in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With just three wins from thirteen matches, the team is sitting at the bottom of the table. Even if they somehow manage to beat Gujarat Titans in their last league game, they will need a massive win to have any chance of climbing above Rajasthan Royals. That too feels highly unlikely considering their current form.

This is the first time that CSK will finished last in the IPL standings, and it has raised serious questions about the team’s future and leadership. A big focus has been on MS Dhoni, who returned as captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury. Although fans hoped for a turnaround, things have only gone from bad to worse.

Dhoni, now 43, has given his all to the franchise. But the reality is that it has been almost six years since he last played international cricket. Playing one or two months of T20 cricket each year is not enough to stay sharp in such a competitive league.

Bangar Says It Is Time for Dhoni to Step Aside

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former India player Sanjay Bangar shared his thoughts on the situation. He said that playing at 43 is extremely demanding, even at the local level. Bangar believes it is time for Dhoni to move on and let the team begin its transition. He said that Dhoni has done enough for the franchise, and even if the rebuilding takes an extra year, it is better for the future of CSK. There is no ideal time for change, and sometimes, stepping aside is the best decision for both the player and the team.

Apart from on-field issues, CSK also struggled with decisions made during the auction, which only added to their problems. Hopes were high when Dhoni returned as captain, but the team failed to build any momentum.

“At 43, it’s very tough to play in that competitive environment. Leave aside this competitive environment, but even if you go and play some local cricket, you will find how tough it is on the body. It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say it’s enough. I have played whatever I wanted to play; I have looked after the interest of the franchise as well – if that was the motivation – but you know, you move on. Allow it. By you being there, if you’re thinking that the transition will happen fast, there is never an ideal time. So you might as well have peace with the fact that even if I leave now, the franchise will develop on its own. It may take a year longer, but I am not going to be there for the entire cycle. So that’s how I would look at MS’ position,” Bangar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Dhoni has scored 196 runs in 13 matches this season, averaging 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17.

