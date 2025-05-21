News
Delhi Capitals Co-owner Parth Jindal Requests Relocation of MI vs DC IPL 2025 Clash Due to Heavy Rain Forecast and Yellow Alert
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 3 min read

If Mumbai Indians win, they qualify for the playoffs. If Delhi Capitals win, the playoff race stays open.

Delhi Capitals have officially asked the Indian Premier League to move their crucial match against Mumbai Indians out of Mumbai due to the threat of heavy rain. The two teams are set to face each other on Wednesday night in a match that could decide the final playoff spot.

This is a high-stakes game. If Mumbai Indians win, they qualify for the playoffs. If Delhi Capitals win, the playoff race stays open as both teams have one more match left, each against Punjab Kings.

Heavy rain forecast prompts DC to request venue change

With weather forecasts predicting heavy rain in Mumbai and a yellow alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the next few days, DC co-owner Parth Jindal wrote to the IPL requesting a change in venue. He mentioned that the forecast has been known for nearly a week, and the possibility of a washout is strong.

In an email to the IPL, which was accessed by ESPNcricinfo, Jindal pointed out that the league had already shifted a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to similar weather concerns. He urged the IPL to show consistency and fairness by also relocating the MI vs DC match.

“The forecast in Mumbai is for heavy rains and there is a strong likelihood that the game will be washed out,” he wrote. “Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league it is my request that tomorrow’s game also be moved to a different location as we have known for the better part of 6 days that the forecast for 21st in Mumbai is for heavy showers.”

If the game in Mumbai gets washed out, both teams will get one point. This would take MI to 15 points and DC to 14, keeping both teams in contention heading into their final league fixtures.

ALSO READ :

Mid-season changes spark debate among franchises

This request comes shortly after Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore also raised concerns about the timing of a mid-season rule change. The IPL had introduced an extra two hours of buffer time to complete rain-hit matches. Mysore said that had this rule been in place earlier, KKR’s match against RCB on May 17 might not have been abandoned. That washout ended KKR’s playoff hopes.

Now, Delhi Capitals are hoping the IPL will take early action to avoid a similar scenario.

