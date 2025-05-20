‘Something Special for the Indian Team’: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Predicts BIG FUTURE for Vaibhav Suryavanshi After His IPL 2025 Heroics

Vaibhav Suryavanshi finishes his maiden IPL season with 252 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of 206.56.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson had words of praise for youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the latter’s half-century helped the Men in Pink beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in Delhi on Tuesday. Vaibhav, 14, slammed 57 runs from 33 balls, hitting four fours and as many sixes in the process.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi sets the platform for RR

His knock set the platform as Rajasthan Royals chased down 188 with 17 balls to spare and claim a consolation win in their final match of the season. The Bihar youngster was involved in a 98-run stand with Sanju Samson for the second wicket.

In April, Vaibhav grabbed the headlines after scoring his maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur.

“I don’t have words for Vaibhav. The hundred he got was sheer class. He can hit a slower ball over cover. Today when the middle overs was going on, he was going with his job very smartly. He has game awareness at such a young age which is commendable. There is something special for Indian cricket following through,” Sanju Samson told official broadcasters Star Sports after the game.

Vaibhav, who was bought for INR 1.10 crore, finishes his maiden IPL season with 252 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of 206.56. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings posted 187/8 on the board after knocks from Ayush Mhatre (43), Dewald Brevis (42) and Shivam Dube (39).

Anshul Kamboj was the pick of the Chennai Super Kings bowlers with figures of 1/21 from three overs. However, the five-time champions were unable to defend the total as Rajasthan Royals sealed the deal in 17.1 overs.

The win took ninth-placed Rajasthan Royals to eight points from 14 matches whereas Chennai Super Kings (Six points from 13 matches) remained in 10th place following the defeat.

Chennai Super Kings will finish their campaign with a game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 25).

