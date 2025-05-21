News
'Send Two Bowlers…': Former South African Speedster Slams CSK Decision During Their IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 3 min read

CSK lost their penultimate IPL 2025 match by 6 wickets.

Former pacer Dale Steyn has criticised the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) move to send veteran all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after losing three quick wickets in powerplay against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“CSK 3 down and they send 2 bowlers to bat. Sometimes I feel their math is not mathing.” – he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, both players couldn’t form a strong partnership to rebuild the CSK innings after a mini-collapse in the powerplay. Ashwin returned to the dugout for just 13 runs off eight deliveries.

In the next over, RR pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak scalped his third wicket of that evening in the form of Jadeja (one run off five balls). Previously, he bagged the wickets of opener Devon Conway and youngster Urvil Patel.

CSK vs RR in IPL 2025

However, a brisk start from the 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre (20-ball-43) and a crucial knock from the Proteas batter Dewald Brevis (25-ball-42), saw CSK put up a formidable total of 187/8 on the scoreboard. Shivam Dube and captain MS Dhoni also contributed 39 runs off 32 balls and 16 runs off 17 deliveries, respectively.

ALSO READ :

But the blazing knocks from the Royals’ openers almost ensured the match in their favour. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi put up 93 runs combined. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer finally finished a chase after botching five matches earlier in this edition. RR captain Sanju Samson also played an anchoring role with his 31-ball-41.

RR Ends Their IPL 2025 Campaign on a High

The Men in Pink finished off this season with a 6-wicket victory over CSK. Samson and Co. have managed to win only four out of their 14 matches this season. However, their five closely contested league-stage matches could have seen them finish in a better position if it had gone their way.

The bottom-placed CSK has only one more game left in this IPL 2025. They will also hope to finish the season on a high by winning their last fixture. However, the task could be more difficult than said as they will take on the table-topper Gujarat Titans at their home on May 25.

