When Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play For India? Former Cricketer Reveals

The teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become a household name after wreaking havoc in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 14-year-old batter became the youngest debutant in the cash-rich league’s history while playing for the Rajasthan Royals. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rajasthan acquired the youngster for a whopping INR 1.10 crore. The Bihar-biased player did not get a chance to play in the first half of IPL 2025. He got his chance when the regular skipper, Sanju Samson, sustained an injury.

The teenage prodigy grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He became the youngest player to score a century in the IPL, at 14 years and 32 days old. He took just 35 balls to reach the three-figure mark against the Gujarat Titans. During the India U-19’s preparatory match, Vaibhav played an innings of 190 runs in just 90 balls ahead of the upcoming England tour.

Comparison With THIS Indian Legend

The Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, also had an identical start to his domestic cricket. He then went on to play for India at the age of 16, and the rest, they say, is history. Tendulkar ended his career after becoming the greatest batter in the history of the game. On the back of his outstanding batting, fans and pundits have started comparing Vaibhav to the greatest in the sport. A lot of fans think that the young left-hander can be an asset to the Indian Test team, citing his intent and approach towards the game.

Venkatapathy Raju On National Call-up for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

However, former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju has a different school of thought. According to him, the BCCI has to wait for some time before asking Vaibhav to play for the Indian team.

“Yes, yes, he will take a lot of time. He has to be one of those guys who needs to perform well in U-19 World Cups. He has to perform quite a bit in domestic cricket. Four-day games. And we can give time. See, talent-wise, we’ve already seen him, what he can do with a white ball, right? It depends on the consistency, right? We’re a firm believer. We might talk about somebody like Sachin, right? First, Ranji Trophy debut, he got 100. Duleep Trophy, he got 100. Rest of India, he got 100, right? All three-day games. All four-day games. All five-day games,” Raju told Hindustan Times.

Currently, Vaibhav is gearing up with the India U-19 team in England and will look to make an impact with the bat. Last year, Vaibhav smashed 76 off 46 balls against the UAE and 67 off 36 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the semi-finals during the 2024 ACC U-19 Asia Cup.

