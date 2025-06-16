Mumbai Indians MLC Franchise Ropes In South Africa All-rounder To Replace Punjab Kings Star

Mumbai Indians New York will play their next game against the Seattle Orcas on June 19.

South African all-rounder Delano Potgeiter will be replacing Azmatullah Omarzai in the Mumbai Indians New York (MINY) squad for the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. The Afghanistan all-rounder pulled out of the MLC recently, after featuring in the Final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on June 3. In another blow to the first-season champions, spinner Rashid Khan also withdrew from the American league, opting to take a personal break from the sport.

The MINY haven’t had the best start to their campaign. They lost their opening clash to the Texas Super Kings by a fine margin of two runs. Then, the Blues lost to the brilliance of Xavier Bartlett, suffering another defeat against the San Francisco Unicorns.

Pooran and Co. are set to take on the Seattle Orcas next, a battle which they have aced in the previous season. With Potgeiter adding fizz to the squad, they will aim to open their account.

Delano Potgeiter: The SA20 Hero

Though his debut for MINY is his maiden call-up to the league, the 28-year-old isn’t unaware of his franchise. Having played for the same franchise in the SA20, the all-rounder will hope to replicate the same skills on his new assignment in the United States.

Having made his domestic debut in 2015, he was a part of Gauteng’s Africa T20 Cup Campaign in 2018. He finished as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament with 217 runs at an average of 43.40. To add to that, his tally of nine wickets was also the third-best that season. In T20s, Potgeiter boasts of 39 wickets at an average of 16.10 and an economy of 7.38. He has also scored 1025 runs at a strike rate of 130.40.

The Proteas all-rounder has represented MI in the SA20 in 23 matches so far across seasons. But the highlight of his performances came in the franchise’s opening clash in the 2025 edition. MINY’s recent signing produced figures of 5/10, and also struck an unbeaten 25 off just 12 balls to steer MI Cape Town to victory against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. His bowling figures of 5/10 are the second best in the league, just behind Eastern Cape’s Roelof van der Merwe, who scalped 6/20 against the Durban Super Giants in the inaugural season in 2023.

Mumbai Indians in MLC

The five-time IPL Champions’ sister franchise lived up to their hype in the first season of the MLC. The team finished fourth in the league stage, but won both their playoff games to find themselves in the Final. They beat the Seattle Orcas to lift the title. Nicholas Pooran was not only the highest run-getter for the team, but for the season.

However, in the second edition, the Mumbai Indians New York were knocked out in the Eliminator by the Texas Super Kings. The Pooran-led side has never won more than two matches in the group stage of the MLC, and with three games still to be played this season, they will want to set things right.

