‘We Haven’t Lost a Game When…’– Ben Stokes Makes Bold Claim As England Star All-Rounder Returns From Injury Ahead of First Test vs India

He could turn out to be a major threat for Indian batters.

Chris Woakes is back in England’s Playing XI for the first Test against India, which begins on Friday at Headingley. The experienced fast bowler had been out since December 2024 because of an ankle injury he picked up during the series against New Zealand. He missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe earlier in May, but made a strong return in the warm-up match for England Lions against India A. In that game, Woakes picked up three wickets in the first innings and added two more in the second, showing good form and troubling India A’s top-order batters with his accurate bowling.

Ben Stokes Happy to Have Woakes Back in the Side

Talking about Woakes being in the playing eleven, England captain Ben Stokes said that since he and Brendon McCullum have taken charge, he doesn’t think England have lost a game when Woakes has played. He said it’s good to have him back.

“Since me and Baz (Brendon McCullum) have been together, don’t think we have lost a game when Chris Woakes played. Good to have him,” Stokes said.

Under the Stokes-McCullum leadership, Woakes has played 12 matches, out of which England have won 10. They lost only one match against Sri Lanka in September 2024 and drew one against Australia in the third Ashes Test of 2023.

ALSO READ:

A Threat for India’s Young Batting Line-up

Woakes is very effective in English conditions. He knows how to get wickets regularly and bowled. He looks in good form again.

India’s squad is quite young, and many players don’t have much experience facing pace and swing in English conditions. Woakes could turn out to be a major threat for them. He has played at all the major venues in the UK and knows how to adapt quickly.

In England, Woakes has taken 137 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 21.59. His record includes five five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul. Looking at his recent performance against India A, he will be hoping to add more to that in the five-match Test series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.