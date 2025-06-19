Two Australia Stars Set To Face the Axe for Ashes after Poor Outing in WTC 2025 Final

Australia star batter Marnus Labuschagne has been going through a rough patch for quite some time now. In the recently passed World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, the right-hand batter failed to make an impact with the bat. It’s not easy for him to hold his spot in the Australian Test side.

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie has given a warning to Labuschagne, saying if the right-hand batter does not get runs in the upcoming series against West Indies, chances are bleak that he will play the upcoming Ashes series.

“If he [Labuschagne] does play in the Caribbean, I think it’s definitely last chance saloon, there’s no doubt about that. I think if he doesn’t perform strongly, then I think he’s at a real risk of not playing in the Ashes. Over the last two years, he’s averaged in the mid-20s, and he’s got only one hundred. But I suspect either one of Usman or Marnus will miss out in the West Indies. That’s my estimation”, Gillespie told SEN radio.

As of now, Labuschagne has made 4,435 runs in 58 matches after making his debut against Pakistan in October 2018. He also has 11 centuries and 23 fifty-plus scores in the red-ball format.

Ian Healy On Usman Khawaja

Apart from Labuschagne, there is one more batter who has been struggling with the bat lately is Usman Khawaja. The aggressive left-hand opener has not been able to score runs lately and is set to turn 39 in the midst of the upcoming Ashes series. Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy has spoken about Usman Khawaja’s bad form, saying it is going to be a nightmare.

“If you [Khawaja] limp to the end of your career and the last series you’re hanging out for is the Ashes, it’s going to be a nightmare, England are coming. They’re coming for us big time. They’re picking the right style of bowler, and they’re looking at batsmen who can prosper in Australian conditions. They are going so specific (with selection) that they are going to be all over us. If you’re not right on the top of your energy levels and your technique – which we’re not at the moment – you’re going to get hurt. In your last series if you’re not there, if you thought it was going to be fun, it’s a nightmare,” Healy told SEN radio.

Khawaja, who made his Test debut against England in January 2011, has amassed 5,936 runs in 81 matches, including 16 tons and 27 half-centuries in the format. After losing the WTC final to South Africa, Australia will kickstart their new cycle by taking part in a three-match series against the West Indies. The first match will start on June 25 in Barbados. Post that, they will host England for the five-match Ashes series, starting on November 21, 2025.

