News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Sanjay Manjrekar explains why he preferred Jasprit Bumrah over Shubman GIll as India Test captain.
indian-cricket-team

Former India Opener Explains Why He Was Against Shubman Gill Being Test Captain

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 21, 2025
3 min read

Former India skipper explained why he was not happy with Shubman Gill as India Test captain observing three key areas.

Sanjay Manjrekar explains why he preferred Jasprit Bumrah over Shubman GIll as India Test captain.

Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar admitted that he wasn’t convinced by the idea of naming Shubman Gill as India’s new Test captain. He explicitly said that Jasprit Bumrah could have been the better choice because of his impactful performances worldwide. Manjrekar’s revelation came following Gill’s statement century on the opening day of the Headingley Test against England on June 20.

“I was against it. Let’s be very honest, because I thought Bumrah would have been the better choice and the logical choice, without really thinking too much about the future, looking into the crystal ball. So I don’t think it was the right decision,” Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

Why Sanjay Manjrekar Preferred Jasprit Bumrah

“But was Shubman Gill going to be a failure as captain? No,” Manjrekar said, explaining his perspective. “As captain, temperamentally, we knew that he wouldn’t carry the anxiety of being the captain and affect his pattern. But he was still a kind of evolving material when it came to overseas cricket. Whether the added pressure of captaincy could be too much for a guy who has not quite made a mark in overseas cricket.”

Gill averaged just 27 in overseas Tests. That is as low as it gets for any batter but team management always believed in his potential. The Mumbaikar said Gill proved his critics, including him wrong with a sublime century on Friday at Headingley. Before this Test, the Indian skipper was averaging just 15 on England soil in three Tests, including two World Test Championship (WTC) finals.

However, pace spearhead Bumrah reportedly himself denied the Test captaincy following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The pacer informed the selectors that his body would not allow him to play all five Tests against England. Hence, he would not be able to take up leadership roles at least in Test cricket. During the squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah will play only three Tests due to workload management. This led the selectors to appoint the 25-year-old Gill as the India’s new Test captain.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

ALSO READ:

Gill’s Ton Changes the Narrative

The Indian skipper silenced his critics with a stunning unbeaten 127-run knock with the help of 16 fours and a six. With this hundred, he became the fifth Indian to hit a century on captaincy debut after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Virat Kohli.

Gill looked aggressive from the very beginning of his innings. He notched up his fifty in just 56 balls, his fastest in Test cricket history. This is the first 50-plus score outside Asia since his 91-run knock in the famous 2021 Gabba win.

It forced Manjrekar to admit that his tactical strength and how he addressed the concerns over his overseas performances. Former India batter observed that Gill got rid of three technical areas that prevented him from getting overseas hundreds. He noted that the pitch was good, the bowling was friendly, but once he got rid of those technical issues.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG Test
India vs England Test
Jasprit Bumrah
Sanjay Manjrekar
Shubman Gill
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

'Let Your Bat Do The Talking': Former India All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Praises Shubman Gill for Century on Test Captaincy Debut

‘Let Your Bat Do The Talking’: Former India All-rounder Praises Shubman Gill for Century on Test Captaincy Debut 

Previously, he has also led India in a five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe.
11:29 am
Sreejita Sen
Shubman Gill could face fine on captaincy debut due to ICC regulations violations during India vs England 1st Test

Bizarre Violation Of ICC Regulations Could See Shubman Gill Fined On Captaincy Debut in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Shubman GIll might get fined for a bizarre violation of ICC regulations on captaincy debut
11:02 am
Aditya Ighe
Only the 3rd Instance! Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set Special Record on Day 1 of ENG vs IND First Test Match

Only the 3rd Instance! Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set Special Record on Day 1 of ENG vs IND First Test Match

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored centuries to give India an early advantage against England.
12:21 am
Vishnu PN
Pant makes history with milestone half-century at Headingley; becomes highest-scoring Asian wicketkeeper in SENA countries and fourth Indian stumper to cross 3,000 Test runs

New Record For Rishabh Pant! Overtakes MS Dhoni To Become Highest-Scoring Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in SENA Countries

He registered his 16th half century in Test cricket at Headingley.
11:09 pm
Aditya Ighe
Shubman Gill Becomes 3rd Indian Player Other Than Virat Kohli To Make Test Ton From No.4 in Last 10 Years

Shubman Gill Becomes 3rd Indian Player Other Than Virat Kohli To Make Test Ton From No.4 in Last 10 Years

Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 110 at the time of writing this report.
11:04 pm
Vishnu PN

[WATCH] Ben Stokes cleans up Yashasvi Jaiswal with ripper of a delivery as he sends the stumps flying during ENG vs IND 1st Test

Ben Stokes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 101 runs.
10:07 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.