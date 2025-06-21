News
KL Rahul Bows Down to Rishabh Pant After Audacious Batting Display on Day 1 of the ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]
indian-cricket-team

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 21, 2025
3 min read

India were put into bat by England on Day 1 of the first Test.

Composed batting, knowing where one’s off-stump is, and leaving deliveries outside the off-stump. Test cricket can be mundane. But not quite when Rishabh Pant is at the crease. A day that started with a technical masterclass from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal ended with some mind-boggling batting by India’s vice-captain. Amid Jaiswal and Shubman Gill’s prolific tons, India’s wicket-keeper batter stamped his authority all over the English bowling line-up. 

Rishabh Pant can keep everyone on the edge of their seats, irrespective of the format. On England’s last tour to India, the left-handed batter reverse-swept James Anderson for a boundary over the slip cordon. Day 1 of the first Test was no different. The 27-year-old’s fearless batting approach made opener KL Rahul bow down to him after stumps on the first day. 

Watch this video, where KL Rahul is seen bowing down to the Indian vice-captain after coming back to the pavilion. Pant ended Day 1 on 65* with six boundaries and two maximums. 

Rishabh Pant and His ‘Pant’astic Approach 

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) captain walked in to bat when India were 221/3. After defending one ball from Ben Stokes, Pant charged out on the very second ball he faced, to smack the English skipper for a boundary down the ground. Moreover, he got to his fifty in a very uncanny manner. Pant tried slogging Chris Woakes towards mid-wicket, only to find the bottom edge of the bat. The ball beat the fielder at mid-on to race towards the boundary. The destructive left-hander also smacked a six to Woakes on the first ball of the last over of the day.

But, everything about this approach isn’t very flowery. Pant has faced a lot of criticism on many occasions for getting dismissed while trying to play aggressive cricket. He has improved on his defensive game, which has helped him stay on the crease for longer periods. India will hope that Pant continues to get crucial runs for the team. If he gets going, he can change the course of the game within minutes. 

Amogh Bodas
