X-factor England Pacer Closes In On Return, Eyes Comeback From This ENG vs IND Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 21, 2025
3 min read

England pace sensation aims for Test return during India vs England Test series.

England pacer Mark Wood eyes England Test team return ahead of the fifth and final match of the series against India at The Oval in London from July 31. Wood feels that he is likely to regain his fitness and be available for selection. He is currently rehabilitating following a knee surgery.

The 35-year-old sustained a medial ligament injury in his left knee during the 2025 Champions Trophy in February. He underwent surgery in March. According to the doctors, he would need at least four months to recover from an injury. As a result, the speedster was not picked in the England squad for the Headingley Test, which began on Friday, June 20. However, the pacer feels that he will be ready to play the final red-ball match.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Mark Wood On His Test Return

“Rehab is going well,” Wood told BBC Test Match Special. “I’ve just started bowling very lightly, so I’m on the comeback trail now officially. I’m still hoping to play a part in this series, so I get to have a look at some of the players here who I might come up against. I’m still targeting probably the last Test. Anything before that is maybe a bit too soon. The last Test, I might not get there, but at the minute, that’s still my focus that I might play a part.”

The 35-year-old pacer last played a Test against Sri Lanka in Manchester in 2024. He took two wickets in his 18 overs across two innings.

Depleted Pace Bowling Attack Of England

With Ashes 2025-26 on the horizon, England would not want to take any risk with Wood. Especially when three premium pacers, including Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, and Olly Stone, are out of the action due to respective injuries. Stone has ruled himself out of the entire Test summer in England due to a knee injury. Atkinson is unavailable for the Headingley Test after suffering a hamstring strain against Zimbabwe.

The Three Lions are optimistic for Archer’s availability for the second Test in Birmingham, starting on July 2. Notably, Archer last played a Test four years ago in May 2021, struggling with stress fractures of the back and right elbow. Archer is expected to turn out for Sussex against Durham from Sunday.

Mark Wood Stats In Tests

Wood, known for bowling at 150+ kph regularly across all formats, has always been an injury-prone bowler. He has taken 119 scalps in his 37 Tests with five fifers to his name. He averages just over 30 and takes a wicket almost every 55th delivery.

