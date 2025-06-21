News
‘They Were Playing Mind Games’: Sachin Tendulkar Dissects How Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Broke Shoaib Bashir’s Rhythm in ENG vs IND 1st Test
news

‘They Were Playing Mind Games’: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Broke Shoaib Bashir’s Rhythm in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 21, 2025
2 min read
‘They Were Playing Mind Games’: Sachin Tendulkar Dissects How Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Broke Shoaib Bashir’s Rhythm in ENG vs IND 1st Test

India skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant were the highlight of India’s innings with their respective centuries in the ongoing ENG vs IND 1st Test. The duo remained unbeaten on Day 1 of the match and added another 71 runs after play resumed on Day 2.

During their partnership, Pant and Gill could be heard speaking loudly multiple times, passing each other instructions. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar highlighted that of those communications, one was a deliberate ploy to disrupt England spinner Shoaib Bashir’s rhythm. Notably, the Indian duo was talking in Hindi and given that Bashir is of Pakistani heritage, he can understand the language as well.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Bashir didn’t get much purchase but managed to get a solitary wicket of Shubman Gill.

ALSO READ:

India post 471 in first innings, courtesy of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill centuries

Speaking about the match, the Indian team posted 471. They had a chance to breach the 500-run mark but the Three Lions bowlers scripted a fightback to take two wickets before and after lunch to bundle out the visitors.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scripted a big 209-run stand for the fourth wicket, scoring 147 and 134 respectively. Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal once again showed why he is special with a stellar ton of 101. It was however a disappointment for debutant Sai Sudharshan, who departed for a four-ball duck and the returning Karun Nair, who also suffered a similar fate.

For England, skipper Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue were the pick of the bowlers, with both finishing with four-wicket hauls.

ENG vs IND 1st Test
RIshabh Pant
Sachin Tendulkar
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

mp-t20-league-rookie abhishek pathak-smashes-34-ball-100-draws-attention-of-scouts-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction

MP T20 League Rookie Smashes 34-ball 100; Draws Attention of Scouts Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 133 runs from 48 balls to help his team to victory.
7:44 pm
Vishnu PN
'BCCI Sent Him To...': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Reveals How The Opener Overcame Challenges Before Hitting Ton in ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘BCCI Sent Him To…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Coach Reveals How The Opener Overcame Challenges Before Hitting Ton in ENG vs IND 1st Test

He scored 101 runs off 159 deliveries in his first match on England soil.
6:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former England captain picks 2021 Lord's Test speech of Virat Kohli as his favourite India-England moment.

Former England Skipper Picks Virat Kohli’s 2021 Lord’s Speech as Favourite India-England Moment

Former England Captain Picks Lords speech of Virat Kohli in 2021 as his memorable moment in India-England Test
6:22 pm
Aditya Ighe
[WATCH] Injury Scare for England After Harry Brook Gets Hit in the Ribs From A Dangerous Ben Duckett Throw During ENG vs IND 1st Test

[WATCH] Injury Scare for England After Harry Brook Gets Hit in the Ribs From A Dangerous Ben Duckett Throw During ENG vs IND 1st Test

6:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MP T20 League 2025 Abhishek Pathak Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions

Abhishek Pathak Equals Chris Gayle’s T20 Record With Blistering 133 off 48 balls In MP T20 League 2025

As a result Bundelkhand Bulls posts 246/6 in 20 overs
5:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rishabh Pant brought out his somersault celebration after completing his century against England in Headingley.

Rishabh Pant Brings Out a Somersault Celebration After Completing His Ton in the ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Pant has made it his trademark celebration and might use it more as he reaches more milestones.
5:42 pm
Darpan Jain
