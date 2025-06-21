‘They Were Playing Mind Games’: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Broke Shoaib Bashir’s Rhythm in ENG vs IND 1st Test

India skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant were the highlight of India’s innings with their respective centuries in the ongoing ENG vs IND 1st Test. The duo remained unbeaten on Day 1 of the match and added another 71 runs after play resumed on Day 2.

During their partnership, Pant and Gill could be heard speaking loudly multiple times, passing each other instructions. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar highlighted that of those communications, one was a deliberate ploy to disrupt England spinner Shoaib Bashir’s rhythm. Notably, the Indian duo was talking in Hindi and given that Bashir is of Pakistani heritage, he can understand the language as well.

Bashir didn’t get much purchase but managed to get a solitary wicket of Shubman Gill.

Rishabh's falling paddle sweep is not accidental. It is intentional and extremely clever. Going down with the shot allows him to get under the ball and scoop it over leg slip with control.



India post 471 in first innings, courtesy of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill centuries

Speaking about the match, the Indian team posted 471. They had a chance to breach the 500-run mark but the Three Lions bowlers scripted a fightback to take two wickets before and after lunch to bundle out the visitors.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scripted a big 209-run stand for the fourth wicket, scoring 147 and 134 respectively. Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal once again showed why he is special with a stellar ton of 101. It was however a disappointment for debutant Sai Sudharshan, who departed for a four-ball duck and the returning Karun Nair, who also suffered a similar fate.

For England, skipper Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue were the pick of the bowlers, with both finishing with four-wicket hauls.

