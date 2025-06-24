[WATCH] Prasidh Krishna Falls Into Harry Brook Sledging Bait During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Prasidh Krishna fell to Shoaib Bashir in the second innings of the first Test.

There are two ways to get a batter out. One, the ten dismissals that a batter can get out to. The second one, though, is what Harry Brook used to perfection on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test in Leeds. Brook chirped at Prasidh Krishna before the latter was facing a delivery from Shoaib Bashir, prodding him to go for a big shot. After Krishna tried doing that, he was soon dismissed, leaving England a target of 371 runs.

India were nine wickets down. Prasidh Krishna was on strike, batting with Rabindra Jadeja. The lead was about 370 runs, and India were on the quest of adding some more, provided Krishna stayed out there with Jadeja. Just then, Brook had other plans. The English batter asked Prasidh Krishna if he could hit a long six. Prasidh Krishna’s response was a good one for the moment, but he soon didn’t live by what he said. He went for the slog and was caught well inside the boundary to give England a target of 371.

Watch the video, where Brook lays a bait for Prasidh Krishna, and the fast bowler obliges.

"Can you hit big sixes?" — Harry Brook on the stump mic… and Prasidh goes for it on the very next ball and gets out.



Classic Test cricket theatre — brought to you by the mic (and a bit of mischief). 🎭#ENGvIND | 1st Test, Day 5 | TUE, 24th JUNE, 2:30 PM on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Bgwq5D3PiB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 24, 2025

Hopes From Prasidh Krishna

The 29-year-old pacer was not at his best in the first innings of the match. Even though he bagged three wickets, he was the most expensive bowler for India in terms of economy. Krishna gave away 128 runs at an economy of 6.40. Gill will hope that he comes to the fore on the final day, as India aim to take a 1-0 lead in the series. If he can extract any bounce from the wicket, it would mean trouble for the English batters.

ALSO READ:

In a brief career of four Test matches (including this one), Krishna has managed to pick 11 wickets with his best figures reading 3/42. However, all his Test appearances have come on foreign soil, and he will hope that he can make use of the conditions to land a punch on the final day.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.