Sam Konstas Creates The Perfect Batter, Names Two RCB Stars And England, Australia Giants

He is in the squad for Australia's three-match overseas Test series against the West Indies.

Australian youngster Sam Konstas has named four great cricketers worldwide, whom he believes create “a perfect batter” by mixing up their qualities. He has named the legendary South African player AB de Villiers, Australian great Steve Smith, Indian stalwart Virat Kohli and the former England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler.

Four Picks of Sam Konstas

At first, the 19-year-old picked the former South African player de Villiers in his list. He named the Proteas batter for his aggression in the game and his “360 degrees” hitting ability. The opener then named his fellow national teammate Smith. The youngster opined that the 36-year-old is the “best player in the world” and a match-winner of Australia. He also acknowledged that it is a great opportunity for him to share the field alongside the veteran Aussie player.

Next up, he included the former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli. Konstats expressed his awe for the stunning wristwork of the modern day great and revealed that the chase-master has always been an idol since his childhood.

“I feel like his wrists are incredible to be honest. The way he accesses the leg side. I’ve been growing up watching him play. Yeah, big idol,” he stated.

The youngster concluded the list by naming Buttler, one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters of England.

Konstas in Recent Matches

The 19-year-old attracted eyeballs after scoring a remarkable 60-run knock in his Test debut during the latest Border-Gavaker Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. This knock came up at a brisk strike rate of 92.30 and included six fours and two over-boundaries. He also notched up 116 runs for the New South Wales in a List A match against Queensland in February.

Currently, the opener has been named on the national squad for their upcoming three-match red-ball series against the West Indies. After trying different opening options in the form of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian cricket board may look towards him to fill up the void of the former Australian opener David Warner.

The World Test Championship (WTC) runners-up will kick off the new cycle for 2025-27 with the opening fixture against the West Indies on June 25 in Barbados. They will later take on the arch-rivals England at home for the much anticipated Ashes 2025. The five-match series will begin on November 21 in Perth.

