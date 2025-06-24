News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Sam Konstas Creates The Perfect Batter, Names Two RCB Stars And England, Australia Giants
news

Sam Konstas Creates The Perfect Batter, Names Two RCB Stars And England, Australia Giants

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 24, 2025
3 min read

He is in the squad for Australia's three-match overseas Test series against the West Indies.

Sam Konstas Creates The Perfect Batter, Names Two RCB Stars And England, Australia Giants

Australian youngster Sam Konstas has named four great cricketers worldwide, whom he believes create “a perfect batter” by mixing up their qualities. He has named the legendary South African player AB de Villiers, Australian great Steve Smith, Indian stalwart Virat Kohli and the former England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler.

Four Picks of Sam Konstas

At first, the 19-year-old picked the former South African player de Villiers in his list. He named the Proteas batter for his aggression in the game and his “360 degrees” hitting ability. The opener then named his fellow national teammate Smith. The youngster opined that the 36-year-old is the “best player in the world” and a match-winner of Australia. He also acknowledged that it is a great opportunity for him to share the field alongside the veteran Aussie player.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

ALSO READ:

Next up, he included the former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli. Konstats expressed his awe for the stunning wristwork of the modern day great and revealed that the chase-master has always been an idol since his childhood.

“I feel like his wrists are incredible to be honest. The way he accesses the leg side. I’ve been growing up watching him play. Yeah, big idol,” he stated.

The youngster concluded the list by naming Buttler, one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters of England.

Konstas in Recent Matches

The 19-year-old attracted eyeballs after scoring a remarkable 60-run knock in his Test debut during the latest Border-Gavaker Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. This knock came up at a brisk strike rate of 92.30 and included six fours and two over-boundaries. He also notched up 116 runs for the New South Wales in a List A match against Queensland in February.

Currently, the opener has been named on the national squad for their upcoming three-match red-ball series against the West Indies. After trying different opening options in the form of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian cricket board may look towards him to fill up the void of the former Australian opener David Warner.

The World Test Championship (WTC) runners-up will kick off the new cycle for 2025-27 with the opening fixture against the West Indies on June 25 in Barbados. They will later take on the arch-rivals England at home for the much anticipated Ashes 2025. The five-match series will begin on November 21 in Perth.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

AB de Villiers
Australia
Australia tour of West Indies
Jos Buttler
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sam Konstas
Steve Smith
Virat Kohli
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

eng vs ind live streaming tv broadcast england vs india where to watch test series 2025

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 1st Test?

The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
4:02 pm
CX Staff Writer
Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe due to a left hamstring strain.

‘Thin Edge Of The Wedge’ – Former England Captain Criticises Proposal Of Four-day Tests In WTC

The ICC is in talks to introduce shorter Tests for the next cycle
4:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
i-always-say-that-test-cricket-is-mumbai-indians-star tilak varma-stakes-his-claim-for-a-india-test-spot-after-century-on-county-debut

‘I Always Say That Test Cricket Is…’-Mumbai Indians Star Stakes His Claim for a India Test Spot After Century on County Debut

The Hampshire batter scored a century on his County debut. He did so against Essex.
3:50 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Prasidh Krishna Falls Into Harry Brook Sledging Bait During ENG vs IND 1st Test

[WATCH] Prasidh Krishna Falls Into Harry Brook Sledging Bait During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Prasidh Krishna fell to Shoaib Bashir in the second innings of the first Test.
3:40 pm
Amogh Bodas
headingley rain forecast eng vs ind 1st test

ENG vs IND Weather Report 1st Test, Day 5: Headingley Forecast, Rain Chances, and Match Outlook

The first Test in Leeds in poised for a grand finish
2:44 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royal Chennai Super Kings Kerala Cricket League IPL 2025 Vignesh Puthur Sachin Baby

Amidst Speculation of IPL 2026 Trade to CSK, Sanju Samson Set To Turn Up in Kerala Cricket League

He was the brand ambassador of Kerala Cricket League last year.
1:51 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.