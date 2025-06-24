ENG vs IND Weather Report 1st Test, Day 5: Headingley Forecast, Rain Chances, and Match Outlook

The first Test in Leeds in poised for a grand finish

The ENG vs IND 1st Test at Headingley is set up for a thrilling finale as weather forecasts bring rain concerns into the spotlight. After four days of uninterrupted play, both India and England have enjoyed phases of dominance, but now all eyes are on the ENG vs IND weather for Day 5, with fans closely tracking Headingley weather updates to see if rain could influence the result.

The pitch at Headingley has generally favored batters across the first six sessions before the bowlers found some assistance. India’s Rishabh Pant delivered a historic performance, becoming the first wicketkeeper-batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match on English soil. KL Rahul also played a crucial role with a fluent 137 in the second innings, helping India set England a challenging target of 371.

ENG vs IND Weather: Will Rain Spoil Day 5 At Headingley?

With the match finely balanced, the ENG vs IND rain chances on Day 5 are a major talking point. The latest Headingley weather forecast suggests a possibility of light showers around the scheduled start at 9 AM local time (3.30 PM IST). Further rain is predicted between 11 AM and 12 PM, while overcast skies are expected for most of the day.

According to Accuweather, there may be a brief sunny spell after 5 PM, though by then light conditions and prior interruptions could impact the number of overs played. The combination of ENG vs IND weather uncertainty and time lost to rain could make for a tense final session.

“There’s definitely going to be a result” – KL Rahul confident despite rain forecast

Despite potential ENG vs IND rain chances, KL Rahul remains hopeful of a positive outcome for India. “There’s definitely going to be a result. That’s what England have said very openly, and their style of cricket suggests that as well. It gives us a good opportunity to pick up ten wickets,” Rahul said after his Day 4 century.

Will It Rain During Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test?

After four days of interesting uninterrupted cricket, the final day at Headingley could take a turn for the worst due to the bad weather.

The early weather forecast on Tuesday in Leeds is light showers around the start of the play at 9 AM local time (3.30 PM IST). There is also rain forecast between 11 AM and 12 PM (Local Time) with the entire day likely to be under cloud cover.

According to Accuweather, sun might be out only for a brief period after 5 PM which is when the umpires are likely to call it day.

Winds another reason why India will hope for a dry day

India will be eager for a full day’s play to try and dismiss England, who ended Day 4 at 21/0 with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett unbeaten. Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 5-83 in the first innings, along with Prasidh Krishna (3 wickets) and Mohammed Siraj, will hope the Headingley weather conditions favour swing bowling.

Strong winds blowing up to 38 kmph under persistent cloud cover could further aid India’s seamers, adding to England’s batting challenge — if rain interruptions are minimal. As both teams prepare for a potentially decisive Day 5, the ENG vs IND weather will remain a critical factor shaping the outcome.

