Why Is Rishabh Pant Reprimanded by ICC for His Actions During ENG vs IND 1st Test?

Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 3 of the Headingley Test. He showed dissent at the umpire while asking for a change of ball.

He took the ball to the umpire regarding its condition, but when the official refused to change it, Pant threw the ball on the ground in front of him. The incident unfolded in the 61st over of England’s first innings.

One demerit point has been added to Pant’s disciplinary record, and this was also his first offence in 24 months. He accepted the sanction.

