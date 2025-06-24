News
Joe Root has made numerous records with the willow in Test cricket and will make more as he continues to go strong.
news

Joe Root Equals Record of India Legend, No One Else in Test History Has More

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 24, 2025
3 min read

Root has made another record in the ongoing Test match between England and India.

Joe Root has made numerous records with the willow in Test cricket and will make more as he continues to go strong.

Joe Root has made numerous records with the willow in Test cricket and will make more as he continues to go strong. He has made another record in the ongoing Test match between England and India, but this time not as a batter but as a fielder.

While fielding in the third innings of the game, Root equalled the legendary Rahul Dravid in most catches taken by a non-wicketkeeper in Test matches. He achieved this feat after taking a fine catch of Shardul Thakur at the slips off Josh Tongue’s bowling in the 91st over.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

He now has the joint-most catches (210) in Tests, taking only 154 matches compared to Dravid’s 164. He plays ample Test matches and often fields at the slips, so he is bound to be in this record, but his consistency is fabulous.

ALSO READ:

Root doesn’t drop catches often and is among the safest fielders in the world, and this is another reason why he has been part of this list. Mahela Jayawardene is third on the list with 205 catches, followed by Jacques Kallis and Steven Smith, with 200 grabs each.

Joe Root to play a vital role for England in the fourth innings of the Headingley Test

Talking about his batting expertise, Joe Root is among the finest batters in the longest format at the moment, stacking up runs innings after innings. India have set a daunting 371-run target for the fourth innings, and Root’s role will be vital if England are to chase it on the final day.

He got a start in the first innings but couldn’t convert it into a big score, compiling only 28 runs in 58 deliveries, including two boundaries. However, he will fancy his chances to come good in the second innings, given his vast experience and prolific record against India.

He has 1684 runs at an average of 42.10 in 50 innings, including nine fifties and two centuries, in the fourth innings. The numbers clearly favour him, and Root is indeed a quality player who can succeed across conditions.

His only threat will be Jasprit Bumrah, who also dismissed him in the first innings. If Root can handle him, England might be in for a record chase at a venue known for big chases.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Joe Root
Rahul Dravid
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

yashasvi jaiswal dropped catches eng vs ind 1st test ashwin explains

Ashwin Explains Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Dropped Multiple Catches in The Slip Cordon in ENG vs IND 1st Test

12:51 pm
CX Staff Writer
Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 3 of the Headingley Test against England.

Why Is Rishabh Pant Reprimanded by ICC for His Actions During ENG vs IND 1st Test?

12:41 pm
Darpan Jain
Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians

Former Mumbai Indians Star Makes History, Becomes First Ever To Play In 700 T20 Matches

He has smashed 13,634 runs with an average of 31.34 runs as well. He has also scalped 326 wickets with an economy of 8.26.
12:41 pm
Ashish Satyam
‘No Room For a Draw…’ - Josh Tongue Indicates England's Approach Ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘No Room For a Draw…’ – Josh Tongue Indicates England’s Approach Ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

England pacer Josh Tongue speaks about England's intentions ahead of Day 5 of the first Test in Leeds.
12:47 pm
Amogh Bodas
Australian cricketer Josh Inglis

After IPL 2025 Heroics, Punjab Kings Star Hopes To Revive Test Career By Filling Steve Smith’s Boots in WI vs AUS Series

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, told that he would take part in the first of three Tests in the Caribbean.
12:16 pm
Ashish Satyam
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd starred in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 again

RCB All-Rounder Stars in MLC 2025 With the Ball After IPL 2025 Final Heroics, Drowns Mumbai Indians Franchise’s Chase in One Over

No other bowler from both sides had an economy rate lower than him.
11:32 am
Darpan Jain
