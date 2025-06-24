Joe Root Equals Record of India Legend, No One Else in Test History Has More

Root has made another record in the ongoing Test match between England and India.

Joe Root has made numerous records with the willow in Test cricket and will make more as he continues to go strong. He has made another record in the ongoing Test match between England and India, but this time not as a batter but as a fielder.

While fielding in the third innings of the game, Root equalled the legendary Rahul Dravid in most catches taken by a non-wicketkeeper in Test matches. He achieved this feat after taking a fine catch of Shardul Thakur at the slips off Josh Tongue’s bowling in the 91st over.

Who's ready for three wickets in an over from Josh Tongue? 💥💥💥



Are you sitting comfortably? Then we'll begin…



9️⃣0️⃣.1️⃣ – Full length outside off and Thakur flashes to Joe Root at first slip!



That catch puts Root level with Rahul Dravid for most catches in Test history… pic.twitter.com/kjvH89ptH8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2025

He now has the joint-most catches (210) in Tests, taking only 154 matches compared to Dravid’s 164. He plays ample Test matches and often fields at the slips, so he is bound to be in this record, but his consistency is fabulous.

Root doesn’t drop catches often and is among the safest fielders in the world, and this is another reason why he has been part of this list. Mahela Jayawardene is third on the list with 205 catches, followed by Jacques Kallis and Steven Smith, with 200 grabs each.

Joe Root to play a vital role for England in the fourth innings of the Headingley Test

Talking about his batting expertise, Joe Root is among the finest batters in the longest format at the moment, stacking up runs innings after innings. India have set a daunting 371-run target for the fourth innings, and Root’s role will be vital if England are to chase it on the final day.

He got a start in the first innings but couldn’t convert it into a big score, compiling only 28 runs in 58 deliveries, including two boundaries. However, he will fancy his chances to come good in the second innings, given his vast experience and prolific record against India.

He has 1684 runs at an average of 42.10 in 50 innings, including nine fifties and two centuries, in the fourth innings. The numbers clearly favour him, and Root is indeed a quality player who can succeed across conditions.

His only threat will be Jasprit Bumrah, who also dismissed him in the first innings. If Root can handle him, England might be in for a record chase at a venue known for big chases.

