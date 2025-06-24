News
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND
news

Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To THIS Former Players’ Request; Here’s What He Said

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 24, 2025
2 min read

Previously, it was England skipper Ben Stokes who won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND

Ahead of the Test series against England, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir made it clear that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah would only be taking part in the three Test matches, citing his workload management. But then, after witnessing Bumrah destroying England in the first innings of the first Test in Headingley, a lot of former cricketers have asked him to reconsider his decision and play all the Test matches.

During the first innings, Bumrah came out as the standout performer as he scalped five wickets to help India restrict England to 465, and as a result, the Indian team earned a lead of six runs. Ahead of the fourth day of play,  Sanjana Ganesan, who is a presenter with Sony Sports Network, spoke to Jasprit Bumrah.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Sunil Gavaskar, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Request To Jasprit Bumrah

That is when she passed the request to Bumrah, made by Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara.  “There is a request that has come from upstairs from Cheteshwar Pujara and Sunil Gavaskar. Don’t shoot the messenger. I am just telling you, quote-unquote, ‘Jasprit, please play all five Tests, please, please, she said.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah, who is currently the number one bowler in Test cricket, did not come up with a proper answer and said, “That is a conversation we will have on another day”. Earlier, the veteran pacer took part in all five Test matches against Australia but then sustained a back spasm in the final Sydney Test, and as a result, he missed out on playing three months of competitive cricket. 

Talking about the first Test match between England and India, Bumrah came back with the figures of 5/83 in the first innings. He scalped the wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Josh Tongue. Previously, it was England skipper Ben Stokes who won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Indian team ended up posting a massive total of 471 in the first innings, riding on the centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

